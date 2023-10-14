The leaves are changing colours and the coffee shops are stocking up on pumpkin spice. This can only mean the return of pumpkin patches, corn mazes and everything Halloween. With that comes the return of the popular All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market in New West.

Whether you’re seeking the perfect pumpkin carving kit or a bewitching piece of art to adorn your haunted house, you’ll find it all at this enchanting annual market.

RELATED: 33 Fun + Freaky Halloween Events You Should Add To Your Bucket List

All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market 2023

Get into the Halloween spirit early at this 2-day long market with over 60 vendors displaying their wares. Anything and everything that will make your house more spooky, gothic, geeky, mysterious or unusual will be available.

Amidst the hauntingly decorated stalls, you’ll discover a treasure trove of handmade wonders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Hallows’ Eve Market (@allhallowseve_market)

The vast array of items on display includes colorful costumes, spooky soaps, delectable kettle corn, cool horror movie action figures and creepy plague doctor masks. Stained glass, tarot cards, taxidermy, runes, and jewelry are other wonderful finds at the event.

Sunday has a special treat for the kids as well, as Marie the clown will be making fun balloon creations from 12pm – 2pm.

Join in the fun and get inspired by the enchanting All Hallows’ Eve Market.

Event Details

Where: All Hallow’s Eve Craft Market is located in Sapperton Hall at 318 Keary St, New Westminster.

When: Hours for the market are October 14 from 11am – 5pm and October 15, 2023 from 11am – 4pm.

Cost: Admission is $2 for adults, and kids 12 and under get in free.

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.