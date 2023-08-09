Abbotsford’s Lakeland Flowers Sunflower Festival
Lakeland Flowers is absolutely thrilled to announce the opening of the much-awaited Summer Flower Festival on Friday, July 21st, 2023.
Prepare to immerse yourself in a breathtaking spectacle of nature’s brightest colours. Get ready to explore 45-acres of stunning floral wonderland in the heart of the Fraser Valley.
Abbotsford’s Sunflower Festival 2023
Lakeland Flower’s sunflower festival, is a major attraction in Abbotsford. Each year, it draws visitors from all over the province and beyond to witness the stunning display of vibrant blooms set against the picturesque backdrop of the surrounding mountains.
The fields cover over 45 acres of and 25 different varieties of sunflowers. With plenty of flowers and picture opportunities, it’s no wonder people have been visiting and enjoying the views.
This year, the sunflower festival be run from July 21st till September 4. Ticket are available from 10am – 6pm, 7 days a week. Price start at $10 and includes 5-stem bunch of sunflowers from their Upick field.
Additional stems are only $1. Those using a drone will also be charged an extra $10, and special request can be made for those who’d like to access the fields before and after regular hours. Children under 3 can enter for free
However, please note that this is an outdoor event and takes place rain or shine.