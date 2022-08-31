LAUGH OUT LOUD THIS FALL AT WHITE ROCK’s 5 CORNERS BUSKERS & COMEDY FESTIVAL

Stroll the streets of White Rock for exciting free busking performances during the day and entertaining ticketed comedy shows in the evening.

White Rock, BC – The 5 Corners Buskers & Comedy Festival is back and better than ever this September 9 and 10 in White Rock’s Uptown and Five Corners!

This unique event brings free amazing street entertainment at outdoor venues around Uptown and Five Corners – including a great mix of musicians, circus acts, and magicians that will bring family- friendly thrills all day on Saturday September 10. At night, ticketed comedy shows bring businesses alive with some of North America’s most hilarious comedy acts for adults.

This year’s stellar lineup of comedians include:

Charlie Demers – a Juno-nominated stand up comedian, BC Prize-nominated author & co-star of two Emmy-winning Netflix animated series.

– a Juno-nominated stand up comedian, BC Prize-nominated author & co-star of two Emmy-winning Netflix animated series. Dino Archie – a touring stand-up comedian who won the 36th annual International Seattle Comedy Competition, and has performed on Jimmy Kimmel.

– a touring stand-up comedian who won the 36th annual International Seattle Comedy Competition, and has performed on Jimmy Kimmel. Julie Kim – has been featured on national TV and radio many times and recently returned from touring with Ronny Chieng of the Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

– has been featured on national TV and radio many times and recently returned from touring with Ronny Chieng of the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Erica Sigurdson – is a two-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee, a Leo Award-winning comedy writer and is regularly featured on CBC Radio’s The Debaters.

– is a two-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee, a Leo Award-winning comedy writer and is regularly featured on CBC Radio’s The Debaters. Yumi Nagashima – has been featured as a part of Just For Laughs North West, and was a finalist in the 2016 & 2017 Yuk Off Competition.

– has been featured as a part of Just For Laughs North West, and was a finalist in the 2016 & 2017 Yuk Off Competition. John Cullen – is a Canadian Comedy Award nominee who has performed at the Just for Laughs festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival, and is a regular on CBC’s The Debaters.

– is a Canadian Comedy Award nominee who has performed at the Just for Laughs festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival, and is a regular on CBC’s The Debaters. And many more!

The 5 Corners Buskers & Comedy Festival is produced by the White Rock BIA and sponsored by Grant Residential Group and Yuk Yuks Surrey- so keep the laughs going after the festival at #yukyukssurrey. We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Government of British Columbia.

For more information on the 5 Corners Buskers & Comedy Festival, including a full list of activities, comedy shows, and ticket links please visit 5cornersfestival.com