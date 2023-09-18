37th annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival 2023 at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden
This year’s 37th annual event- A Circus of Dreams- will include a variety of cultural experiences, musical performances, and delicious sips and bites.
Special event features include tea ceremonies, arts and crafts, fortune telling, Chinese calligraphy, moon gazing with telescopes, face painting, henna, and more.
A special highlight is an Indigenous-led arts exhibition where youth who came to learn art, via sessions this summer, led by Jesse Gouchey of Miska Creative, will have their art displayed for all to see—a proud moment for these little ones—supported by a fantastic DTES arts organization called Digital Hopes.
The event will be taking place on September 29-30, and runs from 5pm-11pm on both days.
Buy online and save: Adult tickets are $10 + taxes and fees, Kids (age 6 -12) tickets are $7 + taxes and fees. (Kids ages 5 and under are FREE)