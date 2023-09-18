604 Now
37th annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival 2023 at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

Mid-Autumn Moon Festival

This year’s 37th annual event- A Circus of Dreams- will include a variety of cultural experiences, musical performances, and delicious sips and bites.

Special event features include tea ceremonies, arts and crafts, fortune telling, Chinese calligraphy, moon gazing with telescopes, face painting, henna, and more.

A special highlight is an Indigenous-led arts exhibition where youth who came to learn art, via sessions this summer, led by Jesse Gouchey of Miska Creative, will have their art displayed for all to see—a proud moment for these little ones—supported by a fantastic DTES arts organization called Digital Hopes.

The event will be taking place on September 29-30, and runs from 5pm-11pm on both days.

Buy online and save: Adult tickets are $10 + taxes and fees, Kids (age 6 -12) tickets are $7 + taxes and fees. (Kids ages 5 and under are FREE)

Location

Dr. Sun Yat Sen Chinese Classical Garden

578 Carrall Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 5K2 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    September 29 @ 12:00 am

  • End Date

    September 30 @ 12:00 am

  • Tickets

    $10

