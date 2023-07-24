2023 Zero Waste Conference: Climate Action through Circularity
Join us on an extraordinary journey of discovery, inspiration, and action at the 2023 Zero Waste Conference on November 1 and 2, 2023.
Explore the circular economy’s impact on climate change and connect with innovators, visionaries, and changemakers.
Engage in inspiring talks, workshops, and sessions to transform ideas into action. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and shape Canada’s sustainable future.
The 2 day event will be taking place on November 1 from 8am – 6:30 pm and November 2 from 8am -11:30 pm.
The event has tickets for both virtual and in person, and can be purchased online.