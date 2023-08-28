How surprised would you be to learn that there was once a pier at English Bay? As a matter of fact, there were 2 piers.

Up until the 1950s, one of Vancouver’s favourite beach actually had a pier, and from 1926-1939 there were two. These were created around the same time as the beloved White Rock pier that has now been around for over a hundred years.

During this time, the area was a resort destination for tourists, one full of amusement, parades and a bathing beachfront. There was even a bathhouse that rented bathing lockers and suits.

While the current English Bay still hosts people enjoying the sun and the sand, it definitely looked quite different.

RELATED: Stanley Park Once Had A Zoo And Here’s What It Was Like

The History of the First Pier

The first pier was built by the Vancouver Park Board in December 1907. The completely wooden structure eventually started to deteriorate.

The English Bay Pier had become less than desirable to West End residents. A letter to the editor of the Vancouver Sun in 1936 called it an, “unsightly eye-sore, ruining the whole aspect of English Bay and the fine view of West Vancouver and the mountains.”

It was indeed demolished and torn down by 1939. Which left room for the more natural waterfront, protected by the Seawall that we see today.