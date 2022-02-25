If you’re looking to land a new job or improve your skills for a better role, you’re in luck. BGC South Coast BC are hosting a free two-week program and 5-day intensive Job Club this March to help you find and keep a job.

BGC has held similar programs in the past and has helped countless young people advance their careers.

Employment Now Program Benefits

The free program connects young people with the support, training and services they need to gain a competitive edge in their industry and increase their chances of landing a good job.

All participants receive two weeks of virtual group-based workshops and industry specific training followed by 3 months of one-on-one job search support.

The workshops cover resume and cover letter preparation, job search skills along with interview techniques. Sessions are offered monthly and you can participate from the comfort of your home.

Participants who successfully finish the workshop series are also eligible for a $300 completion bonus and further bonuses upon landing a job.

In addition, the program offers financial support to help you with clothing and transportation for interviews and when you start that job.

Who’s Eligible

The employment program is available for those aged 17 (or soon to be) to 29 living in the lower mainland. Participants must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or have refugee status.

They should be eager to learn new skills, acquire work experience and be ready to land a job.

The program is most beneficial for those interested in customer service, retail sales or office administration and clerical roles.

Registration and Referrals

The regular two-week program takes place monthly, and the next one runs between March 7 and March 18, 2022. In addition, a special 5-day intensive Job Club is available over the Spring Break (March 21 to March 25, 2022) for students who are taking three courses or less this semester. Spots are limited, so you must register in advance to secure a seat. All workshops are held online between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you know someone who might be eligible for the program you can refer them and receive $100 in cash if they successfully complete the workshop series. Multiple referrals are accepted, which means more money in your pocket!

Registration and referrals are easy and you can do so online, by calling 604-591-9262 ext. 117 or by emailing employmentprograms@bgcbc.ca.

The Employment Now program is a great opportunity for young people to find a job close to home and further hone their skills and build the foundation they need for a successful career no matter what their background is.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

This is branded content made in partnership with Boys and Girls Club of South Coast BC. To learn more about the programs they have to offer, please visit them online.