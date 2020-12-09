Vancouver Is Hosting a Free Pop-up Clothing Store To Support The Homeless

Employ To Empower is calling for monetary donations ahead of its upcoming holiday shopping event for the city’s most vulnerable residents in the Downtown Eastside.

Funds will go towards creating Vancouver Street Store 7.0. The free outdoor pop-up clothing store benefits those experiencing homelessness.

Money raised will also help cover the cost of PPE and general operation costs. You can donate here today.

The annual event is set to return Dec. 12th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 58 West Hastings Street.

“At the Street Store, we offer a hand up rather than a hand out,” said Christina Wong, Executive Director of Employ To Empower.

“We want to provide a dignified holiday shopping experience where residents can pick what they want and need at no cost. With all the additional challenges that many are facing in the DTES, we know that this is an even more important year for us to hold this event for the community and we’re grateful for all the support we’ve seen so far.”

In addition to providing clothing and toiletries—the Street Store will also be offering free food.

According to a recent report conducted by The Vantage Point, there has been a 61 per cent increase in homelessness in BC since 2019. And 74 per cent of nonprofit organizations have experienced a reduction in revenue from fundraising.

Since 2014, the Street Store has shared nearly 50,000 donations and helped brighten the spirits of more than 5,600 residents.

Of course due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several safety measures will be in place. They include: reduced capacity, sanitization stations and temperature checks.

The Vancouver Street Store has been exempt from the Provincial Health Officer’s Gatherings and Events order, on the basis of providing essential items and services to people in need. The outdoor event will proceed, ensuring that all health and safety regulations are in place.

For more information on how to get involved, check out the Employ To Empower website.

604 Now is a proud media sponsor of the Vancouver Street Store

Employ To Empower Street Store

When: Dec. 12th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 58 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

