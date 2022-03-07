Elon Musk And Bill Gates To Headline TED Talks In Vancouver This Spring

Anti-vaxxers may have a new protest target this spring.

Bill Gates is scheduled to speak at the 2022 TED Talks in Vancouver this April.

Gates’ philanthropy work consists largely of his vaccine advocacy.

The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, started by Gates and his ex-wife Melinda, is a $49.9 billion dollar charitable organization. Its stated aim is to improve global health through the development of novel vaccines, nutrition and disease surveillance.

Elon Musk will also present at TED 2022, and so will Moderna’s Chief Scientific Officer Melissa J. Moore, Al Gore and multiple artists, futurists, journalists, economists, a crop physiologist and the Prime Minister of Finland.

The full list of speakers can be found here.

Tickets start at $5,000 USD and these lower tier tickets are already sold out.

TED Talk 2022

When: April 10 -14

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre

Admission: $5,000 USD +

