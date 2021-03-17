Abbotsford Farms To Host Easter Drive-Thru Experiences With Roaming Goats

Celebrate Easter in a whole new way this year, with whimsical drive-thru experiences in Abbotsford.

The egg-citing events are being hosted at two separate farms in the region, including Maan Farms and Taves Family Farms.

Easterfest Drive-Thru at Taves Family Farms

Discover roaming goats, Jelly Bean the donkey and the official Barnyard Gang (billy goat, gander, rooster and ram) at this beloved farm.

Guests can enjoy a variety of tasty treats during the egg hunt, which they can participate in from the comfort of their car.

There will be everything from fresh mini donuts and waffles to charcuterie.

Staff members will be all decked out in festive costumes and customers are encouraged to dress up their cars for the occasion.

In fact, an award will be given to the “Best Dressed Car.”

They are hosting events on April 2, 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. The cost starts at $12 per vehicle followed by child, youth and adult admissions.

Find them at 333 Gladwin Road and check out their website for more information.

Easter Animal Safari at Maan Farms

Hop on over to Maan Farms for their safari style drive-thru experience.

It will include an audio storytelling about five different farm animals to help guests learn more about the animals and farming practices.

The Easter Bunny himself will also make an appearance.

Event-goers can enjoy an ice cream treat in a chocolate egg filled with caramel.

And there will be deep-fried lemon mini donuts, wine and Mama Maan’s signature samosas, butter chicken and fries.

Events will be taking place on April 2, 3 and 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. The price is $17.50 per vehicle (not including food or wine).

Find Maan Farms at 790 McKenzie Road and check out their website for more information.

