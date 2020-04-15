Delta Police pulled over a suspected drunk driver, Tuesday, as he was operating a golf cart in a robe and slippers.

It happened at about 3:30 am when an officer spotted the golf cart going down 52nd Street in Tsawwassen.

RELATED: Police Arrest 40 People For Breaking Into Downtown Businesses Amid COVID-19

He pulled the man over to see him wearing slippers and a bathrobe. The officer could smell liquor as he approached the cart, said Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager, with the Delta PD.

We want to emphasize that even though roads may be quieter than usual, all the normal rules still apply – and are being enforced. Officers towed this golf cart off city streets after the driver (wearing a bathrobe and slippers) blew a fail. pic.twitter.com/rYNCvWKk4o — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) April 14, 2020

“The driver then blew into the approved screening device, and it registered a fail,” says Leykauf. “He was then given an immediate roadside prohibition for 90 days, and the golf cart was towed.”

In similar news, RCMP arrested a naked driver, earlier this year, who stole cars and went on a hit and run spree.

For more stories around B.C., head to our News section.