Dana Bowen | April 15, 2020
Delta Police pulled over a suspected drunk driver, Tuesday, as he was operating a golf cart in a robe and slippers.

It happened at about 3:30 am when an officer spotted the golf cart going down 52nd Street in Tsawwassen.

He pulled the man over to see him wearing slippers and a bathrobe. The officer could smell liquor as he approached the cart, said Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager, with the Delta PD.

“The driver then blew into the approved screening device, and it registered a fail,” says Leykauf. “He was then given an immediate roadside prohibition for 90 days, and the golf cart was towed.”

In similar news, RCMP arrested a naked driver, earlier this year, who stole cars and went on a hit and run spree.

