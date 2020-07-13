A Young Bonnie Henry Is Science World’s New “Nerds” Campaign Poster Child

A young Dr. Bonnie Henry has become the face of nerds everywhere, through a new campaign from Science World.

Science World’s latest ad shows the provincial health officer when she was seven years old. It says beside her photo, “the world needs more nerds.”

The new marketing campaign uses Dr. Henry as an example, due to her leadership and popularity amid the pandemic.

“We believe the world needs more people who care about science. People who are drawn to puzzles and problems with curiosity and compassion. People who roll up their sleeves to do the hard work for the good of everyone,” the Science World website reads.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield is also part of the campaign, but there is no childhood photo of him attached to it.

Science World is currently trying to appeal to donors to support its ongoing operations. The glass dome has been closed since March 14th, due to the pandemic.

Featured photo: Science World, @rontravel.yvr / Instagram