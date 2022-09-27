The wait is finally over, Drake’s clothing brand has finally opened doors to their new OVO store inside Metropolis at Metrotown mall.

Dating back to March, shoppers have noticed the massive OVO Owl, which symbolizes rapper Drake’s “October’s Very Own” brand, postered across their storefront inside Metropolis.

RELATED: Pumpkins After Dark Just Kicked Off In Burnaby

OVO Store Metrotown Mall

While the OVO Store was initially anticipated to open earlier this summer, it had a soft grand opening over the weekend.

This new location marks Metro Vancouver’s second OVO store, with the first on Robson Street in downtown.

The new store is situated on the second floor of the mall, between Aritzia and Dynamite and right across Sephora.

Photos taken prior to opening:

Inside the new store

OVO quietly opened doors on Saturday, much to the surprise of shoppers.The brand made no announcements over the weekend, and the Metropolis social accounts waited until Sunday to share the news.

A few shoppers recorded videos both inside and outside the store and uploaded them to TikTok:

It also appears the store still requires some finishing touches, based on this video of the changing room:

Drake is a much beloved figure in the music scene, especially with Canadians because he often makes mention of his Canadian origins. As most of us know, Drake is from Toronto and OVO is based there as well.

His clothing brand has capitalized on that appeal before with its range of “Heritage” wear. This was a collaboration with Roots, which itself relies heavily on Canadian pride.

OVO also features many other highly recognizable trademarks and icons such as the Playboy rabbit, Mickey Mouse and Al Pacino as Scarface.

For OVO it’s all about high profile collaborations and peak Canadiana.

MORE IN BURNABY:

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.