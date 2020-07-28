DoorDash Reveals What Food British Columbians Love Ordering Most

As most Canadians are staying home due to the pandemic, DoorDash has collected data to show how at-home eating behaviours have changed significantly.
The company DoorDash recently unveiled their trend report, showing Canadians’ top takeout food orders.
DoorDash is able to report on popular food trends regionally and nationally, using data from the platform.
“No surprise, poutine, one of the most popular Canadian dishes, made the Top 10 foods in seven Canadian provinces,” reads the press release.
But British Columbians show they have more diverse taste buds, as burritos, miso soup and Key Lime pie make the top of the list.
Here’s what Canadians love the most, according to DoorDash:
Top Foods of 2020 To-Date
- Burrito Bowls
- Butter Chicken
- Poutine
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps
- Miso Soup
- California Roll
- Dynamite Roll
- Chips & Guacamole
- Tuna Poke Bowl
- Spicy Tuna Roll
- Plant-based burger
- Garlic Bread
- Caesar Salad
- Chicken Quesadilla
- Pad Thai
- Chicken Shawarma
- Gyoza
- Donuts
- Avocado Roll
- Chicken Tacos
Top Condiments of 2020 To-Date
- Gravy
- Tzatziki
- Spicy Yogurt
- Ranch
- Coleslaw
And here’s what British Columbians love:
- Burritos
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps
- Miso Soup
- Chicken Wings
- Bacon Cheeseburger
- Chicken Quesadilla
- Chips & Guacamole
- Poutine
- Margherita Pizza
- Key Lime Pie
To get an idea of the rest of Canada’s like, here’s some of their interests:
Ontario
- Butter Chicken
- Chicken Biryani
- Chicken Shawarma
Alberta
- French Fries
- Mashed Potatoes
- Chicken Tenders
Manitoba:
- Poutine
- Taro Smoothies
- Carrot Cake
New Brunswick:
- Onion Rings
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
- Burritos
Newfoundland and Labrador:
- Chicken Taquitos
- Poutine
- Nachos
Nova Scotia:
- Chicken Wings
- Sweet & Sour Chicken
- Cheesy Bread
Prince Edward Island:
- Pad Thai
- Fried Rice
- Egg Roll
Quebec:
- French Fries
- Poutine
- Hot Dog
Saskatchewan:
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
- Onion Rings
- Spaghetti
What’s your favourite takeout dish? Let us know in the comments below!
