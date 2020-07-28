DoorDash Reveals What Food British Columbians Love Ordering Most

As most Canadians are staying home due to the pandemic, DoorDash has collected data to show how at-home eating behaviours have changed significantly.

The company DoorDash recently unveiled their trend report, showing Canadians’ top takeout food orders.

DoorDash is able to report on popular food trends regionally and nationally, using data from the platform.

“No surprise, poutine, one of the most popular Canadian dishes, made the Top 10 foods in seven Canadian provinces,” reads the press release.

But British Columbians show they have more diverse taste buds, as burritos, miso soup and Key Lime pie make the top of the list.

Here’s what Canadians love the most, according to DoorDash:

Top Foods of 2020 To-Date

Burrito Bowls Butter Chicken Poutine Chicken Lettuce Wraps Miso Soup California Roll Dynamite Roll Chips & Guacamole Tuna Poke Bowl Spicy Tuna Roll Plant-based burger Garlic Bread Caesar Salad Chicken Quesadilla Pad Thai Chicken Shawarma Gyoza Donuts Avocado Roll Chicken Tacos

Top Condiments of 2020 To-Date

Gravy Tzatziki Spicy Yogurt Ranch Coleslaw

And here’s what British Columbians love:

Burritos Chicken Lettuce Wraps Miso Soup Chicken Wings Bacon Cheeseburger Chicken Quesadilla Chips & Guacamole Poutine Margherita Pizza Key Lime Pie

To get an idea of the rest of Canada’s like, here’s some of their interests:

Ontario

Butter Chicken Chicken Biryani Chicken Shawarma

Alberta

French Fries Mashed Potatoes Chicken Tenders

Manitoba:

Poutine Taro Smoothies Carrot Cake

New Brunswick:

Onion Rings Crispy Chicken Sandwich Burritos

Newfoundland and Labrador:

Chicken Taquitos Poutine Nachos

Nova Scotia:

Chicken Wings Sweet & Sour Chicken Cheesy Bread

Prince Edward Island:

Pad Thai Fried Rice Egg Roll

Quebec:

French Fries Poutine Hot Dog

Saskatchewan:

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Onion Rings Spaghetti

