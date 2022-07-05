Domino’s is Offering 50% Off on All Pizzas This Week

There has never been a better time to order in and Domino’s is offering cheap pizzas to make it all the better.

The fast food chain is offering 50% off all its pizzas from now until Sunday, July 10.

The Domino’s deal is good for any online orders, which you can have delivered or pick up yourself. Just enter in the promo code 87EM at checkout, under the coupon section.

There are nearly 20 pizzas to choose from. However, some crust types, sauces and add-ons may come at an additional price.

