Disney Is Quietly Removing Some Movies From Their Disney Plus Library

Eagle-eyed Disney Plus users have noticed that some movies have disappeared from the service’s library, but there’s a reasonable explanation.

On Reddit, in the r/DisneyPlus subreddit, multiple users have recently noticed that multiple movies that were once in the service’s library are no longer present.

Those that are missing include:

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

The Sandlot

Dr. Dolittle

Flicka

The Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Strange Magic

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

White Wilderness

Mickey Three Musketeers

Garfield 2

Shaggy Dog ’06

Now, before you accuse Disney of removing the Home Alone movies because U.S. President Donald Trump makes a 5-second cameo in one of them, there is a perfectly reasonable explanation. Kinda.

According to Polygon, Disney “has never actually promised that the various offerings on Disney Plus would remain there indefinitely.”

Many reasonably assumed that the extensive library of movies and TV shows that Disney Plus launched with would remain on the service forever because Disney owns them all.

However, sources tells Polygon that “encumbrances with various legacy deals are likely the reason for the departures, and that titles may rejoin the service permanently after those licenses expire.”

In November 2019, when the service launched, a spokesperson said that “With Disney Plus, beloved classics from the Disney vault will now stream in a permanent home” and that “there will not be a ‘rotating slate’ of licensed movies each month.”

As Polygon notes, that statement includes movies like The Lion King, but surreptitiously leaves out movies like Home Alone.

Additionally, unlike Netflix, which provides monthly lists of everything coming to and leaving the service (here’s the January list), Disney has only focused on new releases.

But at least now we know: Thanos did not snap his fingers and make a bunch of movies disappear.

