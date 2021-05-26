18 New Shows + Movies Coming to Disney Plus This June

For those that love Disney Plus, June is going to a good month.

There is a growing list of shows and movies coming to the streaming network and we are rounding them up for you here. One of the most highly anticipated shows is Loki. The series takes place after he steals the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), and thus creating an alternate timeline.

This belongs to the recent set of series Marvel Studios has been creating showcasing stories of individual characters.

Grab your calendars and create your must-watch list.

Coming to Disney Plus in June

June 4

Big Shot (season 1, new episode)

Disney’s Amphibia (season 2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (season 2, new episode)

Marvel Studio’s Legends (season 1, new episode)

Raya And The Last Dragon (for all, previous just Premier Access)

Star Wars: Droids (seasons 1-2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (season 1, new episode)

Us Again

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

June 9

Loki (season 1, premiere)

June 11

Big Shot (season 1, new episode)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (season 2, new episode)

Disney The Owl House (season 1)

The Happiest Millionaire

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (season 1, new episode)

Zenimation (season 2)

June 16

Loki (season 1, new episode)

June 18

Big Shot (season 1, finale)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (season 2, new episode)

Luca

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (season 1, new episode)

June 23

Loki (season 1, new episode)

June 25

Disney Bunk’d (season 4)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (season 2, new episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (episode 101)

The New Mutants

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (season 1, new episode)

Wolfgang

June 30

Loki (season 1, new episode)

