Dine Out Vancouver will return for 2023 and just revealed its highly anticipated lineup featuring 388 restaurants.

Dine Out gives locals the opportunity to experience meals at hundreds of restaurants across Metro Vancouver, so people in various neighbourhoods can enjoy and support local eateries.

2023 will mark the 21st year of the ever popular festival, which will run from January 20 to February 5.

There are multi-course dinner menus available ranging from $20-$29, $30-$39, $40-$49, and $50-$59. (plus tax, gratuity, and beverages) in price. Some restaurants are also offering lunch and takeout options as well.

List of Dine Out Vancouver 2023 Restaurants

Review the list and book your reservations. If there is an eatery or restaurant you are wanting to try, be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible.

16 West Restaurant 1927 Lobby Lounge at Rosewood Hotel Georgia 1931 Gallery Bistro 75 West Coast Grill A.BENTO Acqua Restaurant and Bar Addah Afghan Kitchen South Surrey Afuri Ramen & Dumpling Richmond Afuri Ramen and Dumplings Agra Tandoori Al Porto Ristorante Alimentaria Mexicana Alouette Bistro Alphabet City – Bingo Taco Ancora False Creek Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Ambleside Archer Dining Arike Arms Reach Bistro Reach Ask for Luigi Atlas Steak + Fish Atlas Steak + Fish Burnaby Autostrada Downtown Autostrada Main Street Autostrada Vancouver House Bacaro Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge Baci A Taste of Italy Ban Chok Dee – Maple Ridge Banana Leaf Broadway Banana Leaf – Kitsilano Banana Leaf – Davie Banana Leaf – Robson Banter Room Bar Gobo Barneys on Granville Bayside Lounge BC Kitchen Belgard Kitchen Bellaggio Cafe Bells & Whistles Dunbar Bells & Whistles Fraser Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby Bin 4 Burger Lounge – South Granville Bistro Sakana Bistro Verde Nordstrom Black+Blue Blue Canoe Bombay Kitchen and Bar – South Granville Bombay Kitchen and Bar – Commercial Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant Bonta Italian Ristorante Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Brassfish Tavern + Kitchen Bravo Cucina Ristorante Britannia Brewing Co Britannia Brewing Steveston Brix & Mortar Bruno Restaurant Bufala – Edgemont Bufala – Kerrisdale Burdock & Co Burnaby Mountain Clubhouse Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford Cactus Club Cafe – Ash Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay Cactus Club Cafe – Langley Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre Cactus Club Cafe – Scott Road Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square Cactus Club Cafe – West Broadway Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road Café One Cantina Norte Capo and The Spritz Cardero’s Restaurant Carlino Restaurant Carthage Cafe Casa Mia Neighborhood Cucina & Mercato Cask Whisky Vault Catch Kitchen + Bar CAVU Kitchen + Bar Cazba Restaurant Chambar Restaurant Charcoal & Woodz at the Holiday Inn & Suites Chewies Oyster Bar – Coal Harbour Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano Chi Vegan Chickpea Chop Steakhouse & Bar Cibo Trattoria Cincin Ristorante and Bar Claudio’s Ristorante Clough Club Coast Restaurant Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer Community Taps + Pizza CRAFT Beer Market CRAFT Beer Market – False Creek Cuchillo C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine D/6 Bar & Lounge Delara Restaurant Di Beppe District Bar Restaurant Diva at the Met Dockside Restaurant Donnellan’s Irish Pub Earls – Ambleside Beach Earls – Fir St. Earls – Grandview Corners Earls – Guildford Earls – Langley Earls – Lansdowne Earls – Poco Earls – Robson Earls – Station Square Earls – Yaletown East is East – Chai Lounge East is East – Silkn’Spice el Santo Ember Kitchen Espana Fable Diner Fable Diner & Bar Fable Kitchen Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Farina A Legna Farmhouse Feast The Neighbourhood Table Fiorino Fishworks Five Roads Brewing Co. Five Sails Flying Beaver Bar & Grill Flying Pig Olympic Village Flying Pig Yaletown Forage Restaurant Forecast Coffee Four Olives Restaurant Frankie’s Italian Restaurant Freebird Table & Bar Gastronomy Gino’s Restaurant Glass House Estate Winery Glowbal Good Dogs Plant Foods Grace of India Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Vancouver Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Broadway H Tasting Lounge H2 Kitchen + Bar Harold’s Kitchen & Bar Hart House Restaurant Haven Kitchen + Bar Hawksworth Restaurant Hendricks Resto-Lounge Honey Salt Hotpot Palace Hydra Estiatorio & Wine Bar Ignite Pizzeria Impostori trattoria Italian Kitchen Izakaya Gon’s Jamjar Canteen Commercial Dr. Jamoneria by ARC Jess Restaurant Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Brentwood Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kerrisdale Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Lougheed Town Centre Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Metrotown La Taqueria Food Truck Ladurée Vancouver Las Margaritas Restaurant Lift Bar and Grill Little Mexico Cantina Liuyishou Hot Pot – Robson Lucha Libre Taqueria Lucky Taco Maenam Thai Restaurant Mahony’s Tavern False Creek Mangos Kitchen Bar Marcello Ristorante &Pizzeria Marché Mon Pitou Marias Taverna Match Eatery & Public House Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines Meet Oyster Menya Itto Mila Milestones – Coquitlam Milestones – Guildford Milestones – Langley Milestones – Southpoint Milestones – Tsawwassen Milestones – Park Royal Milltown Bar and Grill Minami Yaletown Mintara on Burnaby Mountain MIXT Lobby Lounge Monarca Monkey 9 Brewing Mordimi Bite of Italy x Luppolo Brewing Company Mosaic Grille and Bar Moxies – Richmond Moxies – Davie Street Moxies – Langley Nana’s Green Tea Nightshade Restaurant Notch8 NOX Nuba – Gastown Nuba – Mount Pleasant Nuba – Kitsilano Nuba – Yaletown O’Hare’s GastroPub & Liquor Store Oceans 999 at the Pan Pacific Vancouver Old Bird Old Spaghetti Factory Ophelia Osita P2B Bistro & Bar Pacific Poke – Burnaby Pacific Poke – Cambie Pacific Poke – Commercial Pacific Poke – Kitsilano Pacific Poke – Main Street Pacific Poke – Surrey Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante Palate Kitchen Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar Passaparola Burrata Bar Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar Paul Bakery Pepino’s Spaghetti House Pho Den Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar Pizzeria Farina Pizzeria Spacca Napoli Poor Italian Ristorante Portobello Potluck Hawker Eatery Pourhouse Prestons Restaurant + Lounge Vancouver Provence Marinaside Restaurant Yugo Riley’s RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub Riverway Clubhouse Robba da Matti – Gastown Robba da Matti – Kitsilano Robba da Matti – West End Robba da Matti – Yaletown Rocky Mountain Flatbread – Main Street Romer’s – Kitsilano Romer’s– Port Moody Romer’s – River District Ruex Cafe and Bar RV’s Butter Kitchen S+L Kitchen & Bar – Langley S+L Kitchen & Bar – South Surrey Saba Foods Yemeni Restaurant & Sweets Saiwoo Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro Ltd. Say Mercy! Seahouse restaurant Seaside Provisions Seasons in The Park Shamrock Bar & Grill Shaughnessy Restaurant Showcase Restaurant & Bar Sing Sing Beer Bar Smith’s of Gastown Smitty’s Oyster House – Main Street Smoke and Bones BBQ Stanley Park Brewpub Stanley’s Bar & Grill Steveston Seafood House Stock and Supply Sula Indian Restaurant – Commercial Drive Sula Indian Restaurant – Main Street Sushi Aboard Sushimaro Japanese Restaurant Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge Tap & Barre – Olympic Village Tap & Barrel – Bridges Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre Tap & Barrel – Shipyards Tap & Barrel – South Surrey Tatta Chulha Tavern on the Green Tendon Kohaku – Brentwood Tendon Kohaku – Downtown Tendon Kohaku – Metrotown The Acorn The Arbor The Beach House The Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano The Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster The Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody The Boathouse Restaurant – Whiterock The Butcher & Bullock Public House The Canadian Brewhouse The Cannibal Cafe The Fort Pub and Grill The French Table Bistro The Greek by Anatoli The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown The Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill The Living Room at Hotel Belmont The Lobby Restaurant The Lodge Steakhouse The Mackenzie Room The Rail and River Bistro The Raven The Sandbar Restaurant The Shoestring Cafe The Teahouse Restaurant The Three Brits Public House The Vancouver Fish Company The Victor The Village Taphouse The Wild Fig Time and Place Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant Torafuku Trattoria – Burnaby Trattoria – Kitsilano Trattoria – Park Royal Tutto Restaurant & Bar Vij’s VV Tapas Lounge Water St. Cafe – 2nd Floor Gastown WestOak Restaurant Winston Yokohama Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar Yuu Japanese Tapas Zaatar Zei Zarak by Afghan Kitchen Zubu Ramen Kerrisdale Zubu Ramen Metrotown Zubu Ramen Park Royal

