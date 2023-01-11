Here’s All 368 Restaurants Participating In Dine Out Vancouver This Year

604 Now | @604now | January 11, 2023
Food
dine out vancouver 2023

Dine Out Vancouver will return for 2023 and just revealed its highly anticipated lineup featuring 388 restaurants.

Dine Out gives locals the opportunity to experience meals at hundreds of restaurants across Metro Vancouver, so people in various neighbourhoods can enjoy and support local eateries.

2023 will mark the 21st year of the ever popular festival, which will run from January 20 to February 5.

There are multi-course dinner menus available ranging from $20-$29, $30-$39, $40-$49, and $50-$59. (plus tax, gratuity, and beverages) in price. Some restaurants are also offering lunch and takeout options as well.

List of Dine Out Vancouver 2023 Restaurants

Review the list and book your reservations. If there is an eatery or restaurant you are wanting to try, be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible.

  1. 16 West Restaurant
  2. 1927 Lobby Lounge at Rosewood Hotel Georgia
  3. 1931 Gallery Bistro
  4. 75 West Coast Grill
  5. A.BENTO
  6. Acqua Restaurant and Bar
  7. Addah
  8. Afghan Kitchen South Surrey
  9. Afuri Ramen & Dumpling Richmond
  10. Afuri Ramen and Dumplings
  11. Agra Tandoori
  12. Al Porto Ristorante
  13. Alimentaria Mexicana
  14. Alouette Bistro
  15. Alphabet City – Bingo Taco
  16. Ancora False Creek
  17. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Ambleside
  18. Archer Dining
  19. Arike
  20. Arms Reach Bistro Reach
  21. Ask for Luigi
  22. Atlas Steak + Fish
  23. Atlas Steak + Fish Burnaby
  24. Autostrada Downtown
  25. Autostrada Main Street
  26. Autostrada Vancouver House
  27. Bacaro
  28. Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
  29. Baci A Taste of Italy
  30. Ban Chok Dee – Maple Ridge
  31. Banana Leaf Broadway
  32. Banana Leaf – Kitsilano
  33. Banana Leaf – Davie
  34. Banana Leaf – Robson
  35. Banter Room
  36. Bar Gobo
  37. Barneys on Granville
  38. Bayside Lounge
  39. BC Kitchen
  40. Belgard Kitchen
  41. Bellaggio Cafe
  42. Bells & Whistles Dunbar
  43. Bells & Whistles Fraser
  44. Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby
  45. Bin 4 Burger Lounge – South Granville
  46. Bistro Sakana
  47. Bistro Verde Nordstrom
  48. Black+Blue
  49. Blue Canoe 
  50. Bombay Kitchen and Bar – South Granville
  51. Bombay Kitchen and Bar – Commercial
  52. Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant
  53. Bonta Italian Ristorante
  54. Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
  55. Brassfish Tavern + Kitchen
  56. Bravo Cucina Ristorante
  57. Britannia Brewing Co
  58. Britannia Brewing Steveston
  59. Brix & Mortar
  60. Bruno Restaurant
  61. Bufala – Edgemont
  62. Bufala – Kerrisdale
  63. Burdock & Co
  64. Burnaby Mountain Clubhouse
  65. Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford
  66. Cactus Club Cafe – Ash
  67. Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall
  68. Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour
  69. Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam
  70. Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay
  71. Cactus Club Cafe – Langley
  72. Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby
  73. Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver
  74. Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal
  75. Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre
  76. Cactus Club Cafe – Scott Road
  77. Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint
  78. Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square
  79. Cactus Club Cafe – West Broadway
  80. Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown
  81. Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road
  82. Café One
  83. Cantina Norte
  84. Capo and The Spritz
  85. Cardero’s Restaurant
  86. Carlino Restaurant
  87. Carthage Cafe
  88. Casa Mia Neighborhood Cucina & Mercato
  89. Cask Whisky Vault
  90. Catch Kitchen + Bar
  91. CAVU Kitchen + Bar
  92. Cazba Restaurant
  93. Chambar Restaurant
  94. Charcoal & Woodz at the Holiday Inn & Suites
  95. Chewies Oyster Bar – Coal Harbour
  96. Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano
  97. Chi Vegan
  98. Chickpea
  99. Chop Steakhouse & Bar
  100. Cibo Trattoria
  101. Cincin Ristorante and Bar
  102. Claudio’s Ristorante
  103. Clough Club
  104. Coast Restaurant
  105. Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer
  106. Community Taps + Pizza
  107. CRAFT Beer Market
  108. CRAFT Beer Market – False Creek
  109. Cuchillo
  110. C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine
  111. D/6 Bar & Lounge
  112. Delara Restaurant
  113. Di Beppe
  114. District Bar Restaurant
  115. Diva at the Met
  116. Dockside Restaurant
  117. Donnellan’s Irish Pub
  118. Earls – Ambleside Beach
  119. Earls – Fir St.
  120. Earls – Grandview Corners
  121. Earls – Guildford
  122. Earls – Langley
  123. Earls – Lansdowne
  124. Earls – Poco
  125. Earls – Robson
  126. Earls – Station Square
  127. Earls – Yaletown
  128. East is East – Chai Lounge
  129. East is East – Silkn’Spice
  130. el Santo
  131. Ember Kitchen
  132. Espana
  133. Fable Diner
  134. Fable Diner & Bar
  135. Fable Kitchen
  136. Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
  137. Farina A Legna
  138. Farmhouse
  139. Feast The Neighbourhood Table
  140. Fiorino
  141. Fishworks
  142. Five Roads Brewing Co.
  143. Five Sails
  144. Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
  145. Flying Pig Olympic Village
  146. Flying Pig Yaletown
  147. Forage Restaurant
  148. Forecast Coffee
  149. Four Olives Restaurant
  150. Frankie’s Italian Restaurant
  151. Freebird Table & Bar
  152. Gastronomy
  153. Gino’s Restaurant
  154. Glass House Estate Winery
  155. Glowbal
  156. Good Dogs Plant Foods
  157. Grace of India
  158. Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen
  159. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond
  160. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Vancouver
  161. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Broadway
  162. H Tasting Lounge
  163. H2 Kitchen + Bar
  164. Harold’s Kitchen & Bar
  165. Hart House Restaurant
  166. Haven Kitchen + Bar
  167. Hawksworth Restaurant
  168. Hendricks Resto-Lounge
  169. Honey Salt
  170. Hotpot Palace
  171. Hydra Estiatorio & Wine Bar
  172. Ignite Pizzeria
  173. Impostori trattoria
  174. Italian Kitchen
  175. Izakaya Gon’s
  176. Jamjar Canteen Commercial Dr.
  177. Jamoneria by ARC
  178. Jess Restaurant
  179. Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
  180. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Brentwood
  181. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown
  182. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kerrisdale
  183. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Lougheed Town Centre
  184. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Metrotown
  185. La Taqueria Food Truck
  186. Ladurée Vancouver
  187. Las Margaritas Restaurant
  188. Lift Bar and Grill
  189. Little Mexico Cantina
  190. Liuyishou Hot Pot – Robson
  191. Lucha Libre Taqueria
  192. Lucky Taco
  193. Maenam Thai Restaurant
  194. Mahony’s Tavern False Creek
  195. Mangos Kitchen Bar
  196. Marcello Ristorante &Pizzeria
  197. Marché Mon Pitou
  198. Marias Taverna
  199. Match Eatery & Public House
  200. Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines
  201. Meet Oyster
  202. Menya Itto
  203. Mila
  204. Milestones – Coquitlam
  205. Milestones – Guildford
  206. Milestones – Langley
  207. Milestones – Southpoint
  208. Milestones – Tsawwassen
  209. Milestones – Park Royal
  210. Milltown Bar and Grill
  211. Minami Yaletown
  212. Mintara on Burnaby Mountain
  213. MIXT Lobby Lounge
  214. Monarca
  215. Monkey 9 Brewing
  216. Mordimi Bite of Italy x Luppolo Brewing Company
  217. Mosaic Grille and Bar
  218. Moxies – Richmond
  219. Moxies – Davie Street
  220. Moxies – Langley
  221. Nana’s Green Tea
  222. Nightshade Restaurant
  223. Notch8
  224. NOX
  225. Nuba – Gastown
  226. Nuba – Mount Pleasant
  227. Nuba – Kitsilano
  228. Nuba – Yaletown
  229. O’Hare’s GastroPub & Liquor Store
  230. Oceans 999 at the Pan Pacific Vancouver
  231. Old Bird
  232. Old Spaghetti Factory
  233. Ophelia
  234. Osita
  235. P2B Bistro & Bar
  236. Pacific Poke – Burnaby
  237. Pacific Poke – Cambie
  238. Pacific Poke – Commercial
  239. Pacific Poke – Kitsilano
  240. Pacific Poke – Main Street
  241. Pacific Poke – Surrey
  242. Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante
  243. Palate Kitchen
  244. Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
  245. Passaparola Burrata Bar
  246. Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar
  247. Paul Bakery
  248. Pepino’s Spaghetti House
  249. Pho Den
  250. Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar
  251. Pizzeria Farina
  252. Pizzeria Spacca Napoli
  253. Poor Italian Ristorante
  254. Portobello 
  255. Potluck Hawker Eatery
  256. Pourhouse 
  257. Prestons Restaurant + Lounge Vancouver
  258. Provence Marinaside
  259. Restaurant Yugo
  260. Riley’s
  261. RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub
  262. Riverway Clubhouse
  263. Robba da Matti – Gastown
  264. Robba da Matti – Kitsilano
  265. Robba da Matti – West End
  266. Robba da Matti – Yaletown
  267. Rocky Mountain Flatbread – Main Street
  268. Romer’s – Kitsilano
  269. Romer’s– Port Moody
  270. Romer’s – River District
  271. Ruex Cafe and Bar
  272. RV’s Butter Kitchen
  273. S+L Kitchen & Bar – Langley
  274. S+L Kitchen & Bar – South Surrey
  275. Saba Foods Yemeni Restaurant & Sweets
  276. Saiwoo
  277. Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro Ltd.
  278. Say Mercy!
  279. Seahouse restaurant
  280. Seaside Provisions
  281. Seasons in The Park
  282. Shamrock Bar & Grill
  283. Shaughnessy Restaurant
  284. Showcase Restaurant & Bar
  285. Sing Sing Beer Bar
  286. Smith’s of Gastown
  287. Smitty’s Oyster House – Main Street
  288. Smoke and Bones BBQ
  289. Stanley Park Brewpub
  290. Stanley’s Bar & Grill
  291. Steveston Seafood House
  292. Stock and Supply
  293. Sula Indian Restaurant – Commercial Drive
  294. Sula Indian Restaurant – Main Street
  295. Sushi Aboard
  296. Sushimaro Japanese Restaurant
  297. Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge
  298. Tap & Barre – Olympic Village
  299. Tap & Barrel – Bridges
  300. Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre
  301. Tap & Barrel – Shipyards
  302. Tap & Barrel – South Surrey
  303. Tatta Chulha
  304. Tavern on the Green
  305. Tendon Kohaku – Brentwood
  306. Tendon Kohaku – Downtown
  307. Tendon Kohaku – Metrotown
  308. The Acorn
  309. The Arbor
  310. The Beach House
  311. The Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano
  312. The Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster
  313. The Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody
  314. The Boathouse Restaurant – Whiterock
  315. The Butcher & Bullock Public House
  316. The Canadian Brewhouse
  317. The Cannibal Cafe
  318. The Fort Pub and Grill
  319. The French Table Bistro
  320. The Greek by Anatoli
  321. The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar
  322. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford
  323. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni
  324. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby
  325. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam
  326. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir
  327. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island
  328. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley
  329. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge
  330. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek
  331. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal
  332. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South
  333. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road
  334. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown
  335. The Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill
  336. The Living Room at Hotel Belmont
  337. The Lobby Restaurant
  338. The Lodge Steakhouse
  339. The Mackenzie Room
  340. The Rail and River Bistro
  341. The Raven
  342. The Sandbar Restaurant
  343. The Shoestring Cafe
  344. The Teahouse Restaurant
  345. The Three Brits Public House
  346. The Vancouver Fish Company
  347. The Victor
  348. The Village Taphouse
  349. The Wild Fig
  350. Time and Place
  351. Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant
  352. Torafuku
  353. Trattoria – Burnaby
  354. Trattoria – Kitsilano
  355. Trattoria – Park Royal
  356. Tutto Restaurant & Bar
  357. Vij’s
  358. VV Tapas Lounge
  359. Water St. Cafe – 2nd Floor Gastown
  360. WestOak Restaurant
  361. Winston
  362. Yokohama Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar
  363. Yuu Japanese Tapas
  364. Zaatar Zei
  365. Zarak by Afghan Kitchen
  366. Zubu Ramen Kerrisdale
  367. Zubu Ramen Metrotown
  368. Zubu Ramen Park Royal

 

