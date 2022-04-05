Diljit Dosanjh Is Performing Live at Rogers Arena This Summer

Diljit Dosanjh, one of India’s leading stars; actor, singer, songwriter and widely known as the ‘Super Singh of Punjab,’ is extending his Born to Shine World Tour to include 10 North American dates.

The North American leg will begin in Vancouver, BC, at Rogers Arena on Sunday, June 19.

“It has been more than 2 years since I performed live with my last live show taking place in Mumbai early 2020, so I am incredibly excited for this tour,” said Diljit Dosanjh.

Dosanjh has recorded 13 studio albums and established himself as one of Punjabi music’s biggest stars. His 2020 album G.O.A.T. was featured on Billboard’s Global Chart and went Top 20 in Canada.

He also has notable upcoming collaborations with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz.

Diljit Dosanjh Vancouver Concert 2022

When: Sunday, June 19

Where: Rogers Arena

Time: Doors: 6:00pm | Show: 7:30pm

Tickets: On sale April 8 at 10 AM

