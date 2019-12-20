Deal Alert: Denny’s Is Now Offering A Cheap Take-Home Holiday Dinner

Denny’s is offering a deal, where you can enjoy a Christmas and/or holiday meal without the stress of cooking that turkey.

The diner has a four-person traditional meal on offer and it’s ready to take home for $59.99.

At about $15 a person, this Denny’s deal offered across Canada is certainly cheaper than doing it all from scratch. And with all the holiday plans this season, it’s definitely a lot easier.

“It’s the final countdown till Christmas and we’re preparing to make the holidays a breeze for you,” posted the American diner on Instagram.

Denny’s simply asks customers to call 24 hours ahead of time, before picking it up and heating it at home.

But they are also offering the meal in-stores, where you can order it individually.

There are a lot of deals on offer this season, but this one may take the cake. So take out the stress of the holidays, sit back and enjoy that turkey dinner.

