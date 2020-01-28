Deal Alert: Denny’s Is Giving Away FREE Beyond Burgers For One Day This Week

Craving a burger without the meat? Denny’s is giving out FREE Beyond Burgers for one day only this week.
Beyond Meat is taking the city by storm and you can enjoy this plant-based alternative for free at participating Denny’s locations on Thursday, Jan. 30th, 2020.
The deal is good all day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. All you have to do is buy a drink and the burger is free.
It’s only good for dine-in service and while quantities last—so act fast to take advantage of this deal while you can.
We're BEYOND excited for our newest menu item – the BEYOND Burger. Mark your calendars for January 30th, when you can try our new burger for FREE with the purchase of any beverage between 11am – 10pm. Only available at participating locations, while quantities last and with no side included.
When: Thursday, Jan. 30th, 2020
Where: Participating Denny’s locations
Cost: Burger free with the purchase of a drink
