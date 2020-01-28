Deal Alert: Denny’s Is Giving Away FREE Beyond Burgers For One Day This Week

Craving a burger without the meat? Denny’s is giving out FREE Beyond Burgers for one day only this week.

Beyond Meat is taking the city by storm and you can enjoy this plant-based alternative for free at participating Denny’s locations on Thursday, Jan. 30th, 2020.

The deal is good all day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. All you have to do is buy a drink and the burger is free.

It’s only good for dine-in service and while quantities last—so act fast to take advantage of this deal while you can.

Free Beyond Burgers at Denny’s

When: Thursday, Jan. 30th, 2020

Where: Participating Denny’s locations

Cost: Burger free with the purchase of a drink

