DEAL ALERT: STARBUCKS BUY-1-GET-1-FREE HAPPY HOUR RETURNS TODAY

Starbucks is offering its happy hour deal once again, so you can get a free coffee drink with a friend.
When you show up at one of the Starbucks locations today, you can order a drink and get the second one free. So now, you’ll be able to treat a friend or a Valentine – a day early.
Just show your Starbucks Rewards card and order a beverage in a grande size or larger.
The Starbucks happy hour deal is happening anytime between 2-7 pm, Thursday.
So, now may be a good time to try out one of their new specialty drinks that includes an Almond Milk Honey Flat White or a Coconut Milk Latte.
So, will you be there this afternoon?
