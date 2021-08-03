Editor’s note: Please review the COVID-19 testing / landing protocols for each country before purchasing your flight tickets. In Canada, you will still need to provide negative tests prior to boarding.

After a year of staying put, many of us are itching to travel or to visit family and friends abroad.

With restrictions being lifted in Canada and around the world, this is a great time to look for deals as the travel industry returns to meet this demand.

WestJet Vacations is currently offering an incredible deal from Vancouver to Paris, France for $491 CAD per person, roundtrip including tax. With the return flight through Amsterdam.

The dates of travel are in October 2021, including over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Your Vancouver To Paris Itinerary

The flight will be about 11-12.5 hours each way. It departs from Vancouver to Paris, France, and returns from Amsterdam, Netherlands back to Vancouver with a short layover in Calgary each way.

Note however that the flights between Paris and Amsterdam is not included. Travellers will need to arrange their own form of transportation between the two cities.

There is about 3-6 hours of travel time between Paris and Amsterdam with many options to choose from. Planning in advanced will allow travellers the flexibility to decide between taking the plane, train, bus or drive.

If you do decide to travel by ground, this may be a great opportunity to explore Belgium along the way. However, if you prefer to fly, a one way flight from Paris to Amsterdam is usually available on KLM for $73-$88 CAD.

You can book this holiday through Flighthub or Skyscanner.

