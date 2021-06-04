7 Day Trips You Can Take From Vancouver Right Now

When you need a getaway but can’t quite get away due to ongoing restrictions, a day trip is the perfect solution.

Luckily, there are a number of local destinations within driving distance from most Metro Vancouver locations. These places offer a lot of entertainment, scenery, or relaxation and can be done within one day—No need to book a hotel and spend the night.

Here are some of the best day trips out of Vancouver that are worth the drive.

Day Trips To Explore From Vancouver

Steveston, Richmond

This waterfront village in Richmond is a historical town with much of its charm and heritage preserved. One of the many draws is the Fisherman’s Wharf where there is a lively pier full of fresh seafood, restaurants and fishing boats.

You can also rent a bike to cycle the Garry Point Park, or visit the lovely shops in the village. There is lots to do in this little town that seems like it’s out of fairy-tale (quite literally was used as a filming location for the series “Once Upon A Time”).

Fort Langley

Known as the birthplace of B.C., Fort Langley has a National Historic Site. There is so much to see, do and learn around this little town.

A highlight is the Hudson Bay Company’s fur trading post that is 150 years old. There you can experience costumed interpreters demonstrating pioneer life, listen to Indigenous interpreters tell tales, pan for gold, learn from blacksmiths, and more. The entire exploration and experience is enough to last a full day and worth checking out.

Port Moody

Although only 30 minutes by car from downtown Vancouver, going to Port Moody will seems like you have truly gotten away. Surrounded by quaint beauty and serene peacefulness, there are plenty of shops and places to grab a bite to eat.

Rocky Point Park is a popular spot, with shoreline trails to stroll along. There is also the city’s heritage railway station museum. The area around Port Moody is great for a summer day trip as it includes: Belcarra Regional Park (nice beaches, hiking trails, picnic areas and a host of water activities), Buntzen Lake Reservoir Recreation Area (a beautiful lake where you can spend the full day).

Fraser Valley Farms

On a nice day, visiting one of the many Fraser Valley farms is a great way to spend time with the family and support local farmers. With local B.C. strawberries ready for harvest soon, most farms will be opening for U-pick season. If you prefer, you can also buy the fruits pre-picked as well as other produce.

Aside from the food, the farms in this area have stepped up the tourist attractions. Some popular ones include: Maan Farms petting zoo and goat yoga, Taves Estate Cidery holds tasting sessions, Tuscan Farm Gardens’ has gorgeous lavender fields, a food truck festival and more. You can also book a Circle Farm Tour to visit a number farms in Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Harrison.

White Rock

One of the biggest attractions of this area is the landmark pier which extends far into the Pacific Ocean. On top of that White Rock is home to a number of lively shops and restaurants and a great way to spend an entire day with your family or friends. They will also be an increase of patios on Marine Drive starting this June.

You can enjoy the beach or take part in a number of water sports like paddle boarding, skim-boarding and even whale watching. The beauty and vibe of White Rock is one that should truly be experienced if you have never been.

Chilliwack

Chilliwack has been listed as one of Canada’s top 27 places to visit. Being only a drive away from Vancouver, it makes it accessible and boasts so much to do you may want to plan a number of day trips.

Known to be a summer camp of a town, it has it all: water sports, rafting, hiking, biking, golfing, farms, fishing, campgrounds, resorts and attractions. Cultus Lake exists within Chilliwack, as does Vedder mountain, both being very hot tourist spots with very cools trails to explore.

Squamish

Home to the Stawamus Chief, the Sea to Sky Gondola, Shannon Falls, Britannia Mine Museum and more, there is so much to do in this town. It is en-route to Whistler and hosts plenty of scenic picture opportunities. There are also ample camping sites, bike trails and hiking that make this a worthy place to actually stop and spend a full day in.

