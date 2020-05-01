As We Pass Day 100 Of The Pandemic, Hospitalization Rates Are Falling

As Thursday marked 100 days since the first COVID-19 warning in B.C., hospitalization rates are declining.

The province has 2,112 cases of the virus, with 82 of those in the hospital. That number is down from its peak of 149 hospitalizations in early April.

As of Thursday, health minister Adrian Dix said 30 people remain in intensive care, which is down from 44 patients last week.

“There is a continuing trend that’s positive in both critical care and in hospitals,” he said.

Meanwhile, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 25 new cases, with no new outbreaks. She added that there are no new cases at the four poultry plants facing an outbreak.

And while B.C. is extending its State of Emergency to May 12th, the number of cases in B.C. is seeing a decline.

Until things return to normal, however, British Columbians must continue to social distance.

