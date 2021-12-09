11 Places For A Romantic Date Night In Metro Vancouver This December

The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, but they also tend to be the busiest as well.

Be sure to make time for your partner by going on a romantic date night at one of these Metro Vancouver spots this December.

RELATED: 17 Holiday Attractions In Vancouver Now Open & Should Be On Your Bucket List

Best Spots For Date Night In Metro Vancouver

Vancouver Christmas Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Christmas Market (@vanchristmas)

The iconic Vancouver Christmas Market at Jack Poole Plaza in downtown Vancouver just might make you feel like you’ve been swept away to a holiday festival in Germany. It’s an idyllic date night spot, where you can sip on mulled wine, explore all the artisanal vendors and dig into some delicious German-inspired eats. Plus, there are lots of twinkly lights to further add to the romance.

Location: 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Robson Square Ice Rink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver City Food 🇨🇦 (@vancityfood1)

Shop ’til you drop at one of the many stores along Robson Street and then cap off the day by going skating hand-in-hand with your significant other at the Robson Square Ice Rink. Right in the heart of the downtown core, this beloved spot will surely put you in the holiday spirit. Bring along your own skates or rent a pair on-site.

Location: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

VanDusen Botanical Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver BC (@staysinspired)

Take in one of the most enchanting Christmas light displays at VanDusen Botanical Garden’s Festival of Lights. It’s been a holiday tradition for many since it started back in 1984. Spectators can marvel at more than one million dazzling lights and a variety of old and new displays to put them in the festive mood.

Location: 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Grouse Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain)

Head up to Grouse Mountain to discover the closest place to the North Pole near Vancouver. The mountain’s highly-anticipated Peak of Christmas event is back, along with its spectacular light walk and magical outdoor skating rink. It’s also home to Santa’s workshop, and of course, his full fleet of reindeer. Which, you’ll be able to meet by the way.

Location: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver



Tinseltown Pop-Up Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tinseltown Christmas Bar (@tinseltownbar)

Enjoy all the seasonal merriment at this one-of-a-kind pop-up bar on Granville Street. Appropriately called Tinseltown, the fully immersive Santa’s workshop inspired cocktail bar is a must this holiday season. Couples can take in all the festive lights and decor while sipping on a variety of Christmas-inspired cocktails that will be sure to hit the spot.

Location: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver

Elevated Forest Path

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Pacific Properties (@britishpacificproperties)

There’s a new place to enjoy the great outdoors and it would make for the perfect sunset walk with your significant other. The 200 metre wooden trestle bridge in West Vancouver is part of the British Pacific Properties’ upper Mountain Path, and therefore offers incredible views of the Burrard Inlet and the Burrard Peninsula. There’s also lights lining the boardwalk to add a little holiday magic.

Location: Part of British Pacific Properties’ upper Mountain Path, West Vancouver

Roosh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Röosh (@rooshonwater)

Enjoy comfort food with your favourite person at the newly-opened Roosh in the heart of Gastown. The Swiss eatery is about all things cheese fondue and you can both dig into the ooey gooey cheesy goodness to your heart’s content. You can dip a variety of items in the cheese fondue, from bread and pickles to a vast selection of veggies.

Location: 2 Water Street, Vancouver

Lumagica

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lumagica Canada (@lumagica.canada)

Visit this massive light festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. The property has been transformed into various magical lands that perfectly capture the spirit of the holidays. Take a 1 km stroll with lots of twinkling lights leading to Gingerbread Lane. It will eventually lead you to a North Pole inspired village with even more amazing displays to explore.

Location: 17607-17905 62 Avenue, Surrey

White Rock Bright Walk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Xia (@rachel_x77)

Bring your loved one to the iconic White Rock Pier sometime this holiday season, as it’s completely decked out in lights for the occasion. The Bright Walk also features several festive displays that will make you feel like you’re in a Christmas movie.

Location: Memorial Park on Marine Drive, White Rock

Glow Langley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glow Langley (@glowlangley)

Couples have to visit Glow Langley at least once this holiday season. The drive-thru festival lets cars enter into a huge area and explore 20 minutes of non-stop illumination. There’s about a million twinkling light displays to take in, so they definitely don’t call it “Glow” for no reason.

Location: 6690 216 Street, Langley Twp

Singletree Winery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Abbotsford (@tourismabbotsford)

Have a personal wine and cheese tasting inside a dome for a magical dining experience you won’t soon forget. If this sounds right up your alley, head to Singletree Winery in Abbotsford. The 12-acre family-owned winery is offering tastings in one of its two new Di Vine Domes. Guests can choose between the Enchanted Forest Dome or the Canadian Cabin Dome.

Location: 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.