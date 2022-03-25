Where To Go On A Date In Metro Vancouver This Spring

Spring has finally arrived and that means it’s time to come out of hibernation and go on more outdoor dates to celebrate the season.

There’s plenty to see and do in Metro Vancouver in the springtime, whether it’s checking out one of the many spring-themed events the region has to offer, perusing the farmers markets or patio hopping together.

RELATED: Here’s When Cherry Blossoms Will Reach Peak Bloom In Metro Vancouver

Spring Date Ideas In Metro Vancouver

Events

There are lots of fun and exciting events coming to Metro Vancouver this spring, with everything from comedy shows and flower festivals to shows put on by Mother Nature.

Enjoy them hand-in-hand with your significant other.

Twilight Drive-In in Langley

Catch a flick under the stars at this iconic drive-in theatre in Langley. They have a different set of films to choose from every week and there’s a concession stand on-site with all your movie date must-haves.

Tulip Festivals

The return of tulip festivals is one telltale sign of spring. Both the Chilliwack Tulip Festival and the Abbotsford Tulip Festival will be making a comeback this year, but the dates are still pending. Like in previous years, attendees will be able to frolic through fields upon fields of vibrant tulips for the perfect photo-op.

HSBC Canada Sevens

The ultimate all-day party is set to return to BC Place on April 16 and 17. That includes two 8-hour days featuring teams from across the globe in action-packed rugby sevens match ups.



Festival du Bois

Don’t miss out on the largest and most attended Francophone festival on Canada’s West Coast from April 1 to 3. The 33rd edition of Festival du Bois returns live to Mackin Park in Coquitlam for a weekend of folk, roots, global and Quebecois music.

Catch the Lyrids and Aquariids Meteor Showers



For a show put on by Mother Nature herself, be sure to catch the Lyrids and Aquariids meteor showers on April 21 and May 4. For the best viewing opportunity, head to a wide open space like Porteau Cove, that is far away from the city lights.

Free Regatta Fest + Dragon Boat Races

Watch the dragon boaters do their thing at the 3rd annual Inlet Spring Regatta at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody on April 23. The incredible location offers sweeping vistas and is the “must do” race of the dragon boat season.

Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil’s iconic Alegría show has been reimagined. Attendees can discover the classic show, set in a fading kingdom where revolution hangs in the air at Concord Pacific Place from March 25 to June 5.

Catch the Total Lunar Eclipse

Another impressive display by Mother Nature will light up the sky in May. A total lunar eclipse is expected over Metro Vancouver on May 15, and you don’t want to miss it.

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return weekends from April 29 until October. It’s the perfect place for couples who can’t decide where to eat or what to do, as they will be able to get a little bit of everything here. There’s dozens of food options to choose from, as well as a plethora of vendors selling everything from clothes and accessories to crafting supplies and electronics.

Just for Laughs Vancouver Festival



In need of a laugh? Look no further than the Just for Laughs festival coming to several venues across Vancouver May 25 to 29. The all-star lineup will include Nicole Byer, Marc Maron, Andrew Santino and more.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Taves Family Farms

Why do kids get all the fun? Join in on an adult Easter egg hunt at Taves Family Farms in Abbotsford. Enjoy some fun on the farm with food, cider flights, farm animals, hayrides and live music. It’s on in the evenings of April 8 and 9.

Vancouver International Wine Fest

Wine enthusiasts can learn all about their favourite beverage, while sipping a variety of international wines all under one roof. The annual festival will take place May 16 to 22, and showcase 100 wineries from 14 different countries.

Car Free Day Surrey

Car Free Day is set to return to Surrey on June 11. The free community festival brings live entertainment, vendors and food pavilions to the city for a fun all-day festival for all-ages.

Italian Days on Commercial Drive

Celebrate all things Italian by hitting up Commercial Drive on June 12. The annual street festival includes Italian food, music and lots of festivities to take part in.

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

Escape to Neverland (or the closest thing to it) at this Peter Pan inspired pop-up bar coming to Vancouver sometime between May 4 to June 26. A secret location on East 33rd will be transforming into Neverland and it will make all your childhood dreams come true.

Bard on the Beach



This quintessential Vancouver date activity is coming back starting June 8. Bard on the Beach is Western Canada’s largest Shakespeare festival and will not disappoint if you love live theatre.

See Dave Chappelle at Rogers Arena



Be sure to see popular American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle when he’s at Rogers Arena April 22 and 23. He is best known for his satirical comedy sketch series Chappelle’s Show.

See Russell Peters at Rogers Arena on June 23

Canadian comedic-gold (aka Russell Peters) is also coming to Rogers Arena, on June 23. He was actually the first comedian to get a Netflix stand-up special.

Food

The couple that eats together stays together. From food festivals, to epic patios, spring is an idyllic time to take advantage of the region’s diverse food scene.

Bring your appetite and wear some stretchy pants.

Surrey Food Truck Wars

Food Truck Wars will take over the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from April 8 to 10. Forty food trucks will compete in six categories and offer plenty of options for those in attendance. A few of the categories include: best meat sweats, plant-based and sweetest treat.

The Roof at Black + Blue

This might just be the best date night spot in the city. The rooftop garden is the perfect place to welcome spring and enjoy a bite to eat with a cocktail or two.

Keefer Yard

This is a great place to visit whether it’s a first date or you’ve been dating for awhile. The Keefer Yard is a covered and heated patio known for its live music, cocktails, graffiti murals, fire tables and mini-putt.

Seasons in the Park

For a beautiful dinner (with a view), head to this spot nestled in the serene Queen Elizabeth Park. It boasts some of the best views of the city you’ll find in Vancouver.

Outdoor Markets

The best part about spring is once again spending some more time outdoors. Take your errands outside and get everything you need at one of these outdoor markets. Plus, they also make for an easy and cute date idea that every couple can enjoy.

Here’s a breakdown of farmers markets across Metro Vancouver, organized by days they’re open.

Every Day

Port Coquitlam Farmers Market: June 6 – Sept. 26

Surrey Urban Farmers Market: City Hall – June 28, July 12 & 26, Aug. 9 & 13, Sept. 6 & 20 and Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesdays

Langley Community Farmers Market: May 22 – Oct. 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Street Station Farmers Market: June 5 – Oct. 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oak Street Farmers Market: June 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market: City Centre – June 12 to Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays

False Creek Farmers Market: July 14 – Oct. 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Granville Island Farmers Market: June – October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Royal City Farmers Market: June 6 – Oct. 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays

Riley Park Summer Farmers Market: April 23 – Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trout Lake Farmers Market: April 23 – Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West End Farmers Market: May 21 – Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kerrisdale Village Farmers Market: June 15 – Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lonsdale Quay Farmers Market: June 5 – Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mission City Farmers Market: May – September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UBC Farm Market: June – October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sundays

Hastings Park Farmers Market: April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kitsilano Farmers Market: May 1 – Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market: May 22 – Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ladner Village Market: June 9, 23, July 14, 28, Aug. 11, 25, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Steveston Farmers & Artisans Summer Market: May 19, June 2 & 16, July 7 & 21, Aug 4 – 18, Sept 1, 15 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

White Rock Farmers Market: May 26 – Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.