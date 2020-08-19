Health Officials Report COVID-19 Exposure At Several Metro Vancouver Businesses

Health officials have added several new Metro Vancouver businesses to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

Each affected business varies from staff at a restaurant, mall and grocery store.

Gastown’s Tacofino announced, Tuesday, that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, they said the employee worked solely at the 15 West Cordova Street location and is self-isolating at home.

Meanwhile, Dennis’ No Frills at 1960 Como Lake Avenue in Coquitlam announced that a team member there tested positive for the virus. They have not been in the grocery store since August 11th.

And lastly, Guildford Town Centre in Surrey posted on Twitter, Monday, that an employee had the virus. The mall did not specify which store the employee works at or when they tested positive, but they did say the person has not been in the centre since August 11th.

In recent weeks, other Metro Vancouver malls have posted similar messages including Vancouver’s Pacific Centre and Metropolis at Metrotown. Health officials have also continually updated the list of COVID-19 exposures on flights.

