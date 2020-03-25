Once COVID-19 Calms Down, We Could Face a Second Wave

Canada is doing all it can to help flatten the curve, but evidence shows the country may face a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Although Canada is facing nearly 3,000 cases of the virus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country is conducting 10,000 tests a day. While 28% of B.C.’s cases have already recovered.

RELATED: Here’s What B.C.’s List of Essential Businesses Could Look Like During Lockdown

But as things may start to look up, health officials warn the country may see more cases once social distancing measures are lifted.

“Now, of course, we cannot sustain these physical distancing measures for an infinite period of time,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a Toronto General Hospital Research Institute clinical investigator, to CBC. “They’re tough on the individual level, they’re tough for communities, they’re tough for businesses, tough for kids.”

There are now spots in East Asia that are facing a second wave of COVID-19. Hong Kong recorded its biggest daily jump in cases since the pandemic started, for instance. However, most of those are connected to travellers, who are returning from abroad.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, warned the public that Canada must be prepared for a second wave, as well.

“This virus is going to be with us for some time,” she said. “It will not be eradicated from the world in months.”

But to lessen the chances of a second wave, Bogoch suggests we change social distancing policies “very slowly and carefully.”

Until then, it’s important to stay home and perhaps take some of these measures with us into the future.

For more stories regarding the pandemic, head to our News section.