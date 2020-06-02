While Ontario Saw 400+ COVID-19 Cases, B.C. Had 24 Over Two Days

While Ontario and Quebec continue to get hundreds of new COVID-19 cases, B.C. is barely seeing numbers in double digits.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 24 new cases between Saturday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Ontario had a rise of 404 and Quebec had 295 new cases. In total, Canada has seen 91,705 cases, with B.C. being responsible for 2,597 of those.

Although these numbers are optimistic for the province, Dr. Henry said again “we’re not out of the woods yet.”

B.C. is beginning to ease quarantine restrictions, but that still means people should wear masks in public, social distance and wash hands often.

So when thousands of Vancouverites joined a rally for George Floyd, Sunday, people handed out masks and gloves.

Dr. Henry told those who were there to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and stay home if they are feeling at all sick.

