Costco Planning To Bring Back In-Store Samples And Food Court Seating

We have all been missing a key experience during our visits to Costco in the past year, and that is eating the in-store samples.

Costco has been a popular store to visit in the last year for people stock up on bulk supplies. However, with quarantine restrictions, they have implemented a series of changes to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

But now, hangry shoppers can rejoice as samples may return soon.

Costco has announced that over the summer, when local regulations allow, they will slowly start resuming in-store samples and seating in their food court area.

Similar to restaurants, they will install plexi-glass barriers at sample station and regular seating by social distancing the seating at food courts.

Costco will however still be asking customers to wear masks while in the store, and limited the number of people who can enter.

