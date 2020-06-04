Costco Is Bringing In-Store Samples Back This Month

As quarantine restrictions ease in B.C., Costco is bringing back samples this month.

The warehouse store pulled food samples from its locations in mid-March, as a way to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

But now, hangry shoppers can rejoice as samples will return mid-June.

Costco is, however, still asking customers to wear masks while in the store. It has also limited the number of people who can enter on one membership.

While many stores are beginning to reopen across the province, there are several social distancing measures still in place, for everyone’s safety.

