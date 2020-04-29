Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix Canada This May

While quarantine is still upon us, now is as good a time as any to binge on Netflix Canada.

The streaming channel has plenty of new shows and movies coming up for May – while there are others you’ll have to say goodbye to.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada this May.

What’s Coming To Netflix Canada

May 1

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Bad Boys

Balto

Barely Lethal

The Cold Light Of Day

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story

Dante’s Peak

Das Boot: Director’s Cut

Deadpool 2

The Devil’s Own

Fifty Shades Freed

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

Gravity

The Half Of It

Happy Feet

Hollywood

I Am Divine

The Interpreter

Into the Night

Masha and the Bear, Season 4

Medici: The Magnificent, Part 2

Mrs. Serial Killer

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking

Non-Stop

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Rambo

Reckoning, Season 1

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Thoroughbreds

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Tremors

Turbo

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Warrior

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

May 6

The Adjustment Bureau

Ali G Indahouse

The Big Lebowski

Captains Courageous

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Love Actually

Scent of a Woman

Smokin’ Aces

May 7

Iron Man 3

Scissor Seven, Season 2

May 8

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me, Season 2

The Eddy

The Hollow, Season 2

Valeria

May 10

Gold

May 11

Bordertown, Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

May 12

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

May 13

The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3

The Wrong Missy

May 14

Knightfall, Season 2

May 15

Chichipatos

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans, Season 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season 5

White Lines

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

This Is the End

May 17

Pacific Rim: Uprising

May 18

The Big Flower Fight

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Shrek

Sweet Magnolias

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22

The 100, Season 7

Control Z

History 101

The Lovebirds

Selling Sunset, Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Season 2

May 23

Dynasty, Season 3

May 24

Heartland, Season 13

May 25

Ne Zha

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27

I’m No Longer Here

May 28

Animal Kingdom, Season 4

Dorohedoro

La corazonada

May 29

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil, Season 3

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

