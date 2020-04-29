Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix Canada This May

Dana Bowen | April 29, 2020
Space Force
Photo: Space Force / Facebook

While quarantine is still upon us, now is as good a time as any to binge on Netflix Canada.

The streaming channel has plenty of new shows and movies coming up for May – while there are others you’ll have to say goodbye to.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada this May.

What’s Coming To Netflix Canada

May 1

  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
  • All Day and a Night
  • Almost Happy
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Bad Boys
  • Balto
  • Barely Lethal
  • The Cold Light Of Day
  • Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story
  • Dante’s Peak
  • Das Boot: Director’s Cut
  • Deadpool 2
  • The Devil’s Own
  • Fifty Shades Freed
  • Get In
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
  • Gravity
  • The Half Of It
  • Happy Feet
  • Hollywood
  • I Am Divine
  • The Interpreter
  • Into the Night
  • Masha and the Bear, Season 4
  • Medici: The Magnificent, Part 2
  • Mrs. Serial Killer
  • The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking
  • Non-Stop
  • Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
  • Rambo
  • Reckoning, Season 1
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
  • Thoroughbreds
  • To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
  • Tremors
  • Turbo
  • Underworld: Awakening
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • Warrior

May 5

  • Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

May 6

  • The Adjustment Bureau
  • Ali G Indahouse
  • The Big Lebowski
  • Captains Courageous
  • Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
  • Love Actually
  • Scent of a Woman
  • Smokin’ Aces

May 7

  • Iron Man 3
  • Scissor Seven, Season 2

May 8 

  • 18 regali
  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
  • Dead to Me, Season 2
  • The Eddy
  • The Hollow, Season 2
  • Valeria

May 10

  • Gold

May 11

  • Bordertown, Season 3
  • Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
  • Trial By Media

May 12

  • True: Terrific Tales
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

May 13

  • The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3
  • The Wrong Missy

May 14

  • Knightfall, Season 2

May 15

  • Chichipatos
  • I Love You, Stupid
  • Inhuman Resources
  • Magic for Humans, Season 3
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season 5
  • White Lines

May 16

This is the end

Photo: This Is The End / Facebook

  • La reina de Indias y el conquistador
  • This Is the End

May 17

  • Pacific Rim: Uprising

May 18

  • The Big Flower Fight

May 19

  • Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
  • Shrek
  • Sweet Magnolias

May 20

  • Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
  • Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22

  • The 100, Season 7
  • Control Z
  • History 101
  • The Lovebirds
  • Selling Sunset, Season 2
  • Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Season 2

May 23

  • Dynasty, Season 3

May 24

  • Heartland, Season 13

May 25

  • Ne Zha

May 26

Hannah Gadsby

Photo: Hannah Gadsby / Facebook

  • Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27

  • I’m No Longer Here

May 28

  • Animal Kingdom, Season 4
  • Dorohedoro
  • La corazonada

May 29

  • Space Force
  • Somebody Feed Phil, Season 3

May 31

  • High Strung Free Dance

So, will you spend the rest of the pandemic with Netflix?

