Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix Canada This May

While quarantine is still upon us, now is as good a time as any to binge on Netflix Canada.
The streaming channel has plenty of new shows and movies coming up for May – while there are others you’ll have to say goodbye to.
Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada this May.
What’s Coming To Netflix Canada
May 1
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- All Day and a Night
- Almost Happy
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Bad Boys
- Balto
- Barely Lethal
- The Cold Light Of Day
- Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story
- Dante’s Peak
- Das Boot: Director’s Cut
- Deadpool 2
- The Devil’s Own
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Get In
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
- Gravity
- The Half Of It
- Happy Feet
- Hollywood
- I Am Divine
- The Interpreter
- Into the Night
- Masha and the Bear, Season 4
- Medici: The Magnificent, Part 2
- Mrs. Serial Killer
- The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking
- Non-Stop
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
- Rambo
- Reckoning, Season 1
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Thoroughbreds
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
- Tremors
- Turbo
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Warrior
May 5
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
May 6
- The Adjustment Bureau
- Ali G Indahouse
- The Big Lebowski
- Captains Courageous
- Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
- Love Actually
- Scent of a Woman
- Smokin’ Aces
May 7
- Iron Man 3
- Scissor Seven, Season 2
May 8
- 18 regali
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
- Dead to Me, Season 2
- The Eddy
- The Hollow, Season 2
- Valeria
May 10
- Gold
May 11
- Bordertown, Season 3
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
- Trial By Media
May 12
- True: Terrific Tales
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
May 13
- The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3
- The Wrong Missy
May 14
- Knightfall, Season 2
May 15
- Chichipatos
- I Love You, Stupid
- Inhuman Resources
- Magic for Humans, Season 3
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season 5
- White Lines
May 16
- La reina de Indias y el conquistador
- This Is the End
May 17
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
May 18
- The Big Flower Fight
May 19
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
- Shrek
- Sweet Magnolias
May 20
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
- Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22
- The 100, Season 7
- Control Z
- History 101
- The Lovebirds
- Selling Sunset, Season 2
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Season 2
May 23
- Dynasty, Season 3
May 24
- Heartland, Season 13
May 25
- Ne Zha
May 26
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 27
- I’m No Longer Here
May 28
- Animal Kingdom, Season 4
- Dorohedoro
- La corazonada
May 29
- Space Force
- Somebody Feed Phil, Season 3
May 31
- High Strung Free Dance
So, will you spend the rest of the pandemic with Netflix?
