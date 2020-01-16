In celebration of National Popcorn Day, Cineplex is giving away free popcorn this weekend.

The deal is valid Sunday, January 19th for all Scene members across Canada.

“Popcorn is synonymous with the movie-going experience, especially at Cineplex,” said Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director of Communications, Cineplex. “Now in its third year, we’re excited to continue a tradition that Canadians have come to love and celebrate this classic movie treat on National Popcorn Day.”

All you have to do is scan your membership card or the barcode on your Scene app at concession. From there, staff will hand you a free small bag of popcorn.

But this deal isn’t just valid at the theatre. You can order it through SkiptheDishes and they’ll bring the popcorn straight to you. Just search up Cineplex in your SkiptheDishes app.

Each Scene member gets one bag, but it can’t be combined with any other deal.

Last year, Cineplex served more than 300 million kernels of popcorn on National Popcorn Day, but they expect to serve up even more this year.

If you can't figure out which flick to see, check out the top new movies this year, so far. Will you be popping over to get your free bag?

