Cineplex Is Giving Away FREE Popcorn This Week for National Popcorn Day

In celebration of National Popcorn Day, Cineplex is giving away free popcorn this week.

The deal is valid Wednesday, January 19th for all Scene+ members across Canada.

“National Popcorn Day has become a tradition that our guests look forward to every year,” said Sara Moore, senior vice president of marketing at Cineplex.

To get your popcorn, ticketholders just needs to scan their Scene+ membership card or the barcode on your Scene app at concession. From there, staff will hand you a free bag of popcorn.

But this deal isn’t just valid at theatres. You can also get it through SkiptheDishes or Uber Eats. You simply need to search for “Cineplex”, and with any order placed a free bag of popcorn will automatically be included.

Each Scene member gets one bag, but it can’t be combined with any other deal. In previous years, Cineplex served more than 300 million kernels of popcorn on National Popcorn Day.

