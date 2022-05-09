Taking a family of four (two adults, two kids) to the movies could set you back $61.80 before tax or you could take advantage of the Cineplex Family Deal returning this May..
Cineplex’s Family Favourites program will let you pay $2.99 per person for Saturday morning movies for the rest of the month.
From 11 a.m. onwards people can see cheap movies at participating local theatres.
Upcoming movies are:
- Despicable Me – Saturday, May 14
- Sing 2 – Saturday, May 21
- Despicable Me 2 – Saturday, May 28
As of writing, participating locations include:
- Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis
- Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill
- Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas
- SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal
- Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford
- Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack
Visit the Cineplex website to learn more and reserve your discounted tickets.
MORE FAMILY FRIENDLY NEWS:
- Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village Opens This May With Free Admission
- The Coolest Playgrounds In Metro Vancouver Always Worth The Drive
Cineplex Family Favourites
When: May 14, 21, 28, 2022
Where: Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis; Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill; Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas; SilverCity Riverport Cinemas; Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal; Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford; Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack
Admission: $2.99 + tax
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.