Cineplex Theatres Are Screening Movies For $2.99 This Month

604 Now | @604now | May 9, 2022
News
Cineplex family deal / movie theatre cineplex
Photo: Krists Luhaers / Unsplash

Taking a family of four (two adults, two kids) to the movies could set you back $61.80 before tax or you could take advantage of the Cineplex Family Deal returning this May.. 

Cineplex’s Family Favourites program will let you pay $2.99 per person for Saturday morning movies for the rest of the month.

From 11 a.m. onwards people can see cheap movies at participating local theatres.

Upcoming movies are:

  • Despicable Me – Saturday, May 14
  • Sing 2 – Saturday, May 21
  • Despicable Me 2 – Saturday, May 28

As of writing, participating locations include:

  • Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis
  • Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill
  • Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas
  • SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
  • Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal
  • Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford
  • Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Visit the Cineplex website to learn more and reserve your discounted tickets.

MORE FAMILY FRIENDLY NEWS:

Cineplex Family Favourites

When: May 14, 21, 28, 2022

Where: Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis; Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill; Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas; SilverCity Riverport Cinemas; Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal; Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford; Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Admission: $2.99 + tax

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

Log in or create an account to save content