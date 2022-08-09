Taking a family of four (two adults, two kids) to the movies could set you back $61.80 before tax or you could take advantage of the Cineplex Family Deal this August.
Cineplex’s Family Favourites program will let you pay $2.99 per person for Saturday morning movies for the rest of the month.
From 11 a.m. onwards, locals can catch cheap movies at participating local theatres.
Upcoming movies are:
- August 13: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- August 20: The Secret of NIMH
- August 27: Sonic the Hedgehog
As of writing, participating locations include:
- Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis
- Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill
- Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas
- SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal
- Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford
- Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack
Visit the Cineplex website to learn more and reserve your discounted tickets.
Cineplex Family Favourites
When: Every Saturday morning in August
Where: Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis; Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill; Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas; SilverCity Riverport Cinemas; Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal; Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford; Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack
Admission: $2.99 + tax
