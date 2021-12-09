Quick, Grab BOGO Cineplex Tickets This Week Before The Deal Is Gone

Winter is the perfect time to cozy up indoors and catch a blockbuster or two while enjoying that movie theatre popcorn.

So why not do it for a deal?

From December 8 to 12, Cineplex is offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on tickets bought on its website or mobile app.

You can buy one movie ticket and get a second one free using the code 2021241. The deal also works for Cineplex VIP tickets as well.

Note however that the BOGO deal is only valid for showtimes before December 13.

Sharing movie magic is made for the holidays.✨ Now until Sunday, buy one movie ticket and get a second one free online with code 2021241. Book your tickets now! 🎟️ ➡️ https://t.co/8MoGL9lUeq pic.twitter.com/dn9Rkt38AA — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) December 8, 2021



Movies currently playing include:

House of Gucci

Disney’s Encanto

West Side Story

Clifford: The Big Red Dog

No Time To Die

Eternal

Dune

and more

BOGO deal runs out on the 12th, so don’t miss out.

