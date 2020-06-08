Cineplex Just Made Dozens Of Films By Black Creators Free To Stream In Canada

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, Cineplex has made dozens of films by black creators free to stream.

The Canadian entertainment company released a statement last week, saying they wanted to help elevate black filmmakers during this time.

“In a time when many are turning to movies to become informed and empowered, we want to help,” read a statement from Cineplex. “This collection of important films was curated to elevate Black stories, artists and filmmakers and spark discussion.”

The selection features 45 films. That includes many Blockbusters like Get Out, The Pursuit of Happiness and If Beale Street Could Talk.

In a time when many are turning to movies to become informed and empowered, we want to help. Our ‘Understanding Black Stories’ collection was curated to elevate Black filmmakers. These films are available to view at no cost on the Cineplex Store. https://t.co/y4Ifp12o8n pic.twitter.com/4TmqtaZugn — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) June 5, 2020

Viewers just need to create a Cineplex account first and then they can rent the films for free.

The company has yet to announce how long this offer will be available for, so it’s best to watch them now while you can.

Vancouver has joined the U.S. in holding protests against racial injustice over the last couple of weeks. Organizers have held two rallies so far, which which brought out thousands of people.

