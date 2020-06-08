Cineplex Just Made Dozens Of Films By Black Creators Free To Stream In Canada

Dana Bowen | June 8, 2020
More
Cineplex Just Made Dozens Of Films By Black Creators Free To Stream In Canada
Photo: Moonlightmovie , @Hiddenfiguresmovies , @Justmercy / Instagram

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, Cineplex has made dozens of films by black creators free to stream.

The Canadian entertainment company released a statement last week, saying they wanted to help elevate black filmmakers during this time.

RELATED: Black Organizations And Anti-Racist Groups You Can Support Now In B.C.

“In a time when many are turning to movies to become informed and empowered, we want to help,” read a statement from Cineplex. “This collection of important films was curated to elevate Black stories, artists and filmmakers and spark discussion.”

The selection features 45 films. That includes many Blockbusters like Get Out, The Pursuit of Happiness and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Viewers just need to create a Cineplex account first and then they can rent the films for free.

The company has yet to announce how long this offer will be available for, so it’s best to watch them now while you can.

Vancouver has joined the U.S. in holding protests against racial injustice over the last couple of weeks. Organizers have held two rallies so far, which which brought out thousands of people.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.

Log in or create an account to save content