Here’s The First Look Inside The Blooming Chilliwack Tulips (PHOTOS)

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for your next adventure. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.
Spring is here with warm temperatures, sunshine, and a sea of colourful freshly bloomed tulips.
Chilliwack Tulips re-opened this past weekend, bringing smiles and happiness to those who live in the Fraser Valley and were able to attend.
Take a look at the first photos of the season, showcasing the 20 acres and million bulbs of beautiful tulips, daffodils and multiple varieties of hyacinths.
Chilliwack Tulips Photos
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Accompanied by a week of sunny weather, this is shaping up to be a beautiful Spring.
