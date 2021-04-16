Here’s The First Look Inside The Blooming Chilliwack Tulips (PHOTOS)

Pamela Yau | April 16, 2021
Travel & Outdoors
chilliwack tulips
Photo: Chilliwack Tulips

Spring is here with warm temperatures, sunshine, and a sea of colourful freshly bloomed tulips. 

Chilliwack Tulips re-opened this past weekend, bringing smiles and happiness to those who live in the Fraser Valley and were able to attend.

Take a look at the first photos of the season, showcasing the 20 acres and million bulbs of beautiful tulips, daffodils and multiple varieties of hyacinths. 

Chilliwack Tulips Photos

 

Accompanied by a week of sunny weather, this is shaping up to be a beautiful Spring.

