Here’s The First Look Inside The Blooming Chilliwack Tulips (PHOTOS)

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for your next adventure. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Spring is here with warm temperatures, sunshine, and a sea of colourful freshly bloomed tulips.

Chilliwack Tulips re-opened this past weekend, bringing smiles and happiness to those who live in the Fraser Valley and were able to attend.

Take a look at the first photos of the season, showcasing the 20 acres and million bulbs of beautiful tulips, daffodils and multiple varieties of hyacinths.

Chilliwack Tulips Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐇𝐬 (@travelingtheworldwiththehs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula Bianca Chin (@polabianx_vancity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanya Letkeman (@kanya.photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐇🌹. 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐆 (@buiht)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life & Art By Kiyansi Jou (@lifeartgraphy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenia M. (@pixzee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanjim Lampard Islam (@islamtanjim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia (@m1anne)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Di Na Ra (@dinagreenred)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reed Robbins (@robbinsreed)

Accompanied by a week of sunny weather, this is shaping up to be a beautiful Spring.

Tag us in your spring bloom shots on Instagram with #604Now.

