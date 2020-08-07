Chilliwack Is Joining The List Of Places That Will Allow Public Drinking

Chilliwack is the latest B.C. city to allow public drinking in parks, after an approval earlier this week.

Chilliwack city council is expected to adopt a bylaw at the August 18th meeting. This will allow adults to have a drink in designated areas of Vedder and Crossing parks.

The program will run until October 31st, where people can bring their own alcohol from 12-9 pm each day.

“Many communities around the world, and other BC municipalities have implemented similar initiatives in their public spaces,” said Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove in a press release. “We know that spending time outdoors is safer than indoors right now, and we hope this pilot project fosters a new way for people to safely and responsibly connect.”

The city will add more picnic tables and garbage containers to both parks. Crossing Park will also get temporary washrooms.

There will also be fencing and signs to lay out the rules and to show which areas you can drink in.

The cities of North Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and Penticton have all launched similar projects. Meanwhile, Vancouverites will be able to drink at four public plazas, starting August 10th.

