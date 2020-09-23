Fall has officially arrived and you can celebrate the season by checking out this epic 12 acre corn maze and pumpkin patch, complete with fire pits.

The Chilliwack Corn Maze is back better than ever before with an all-new design this year.

Getting lost in the corn maze is an annual tradition and it’s fun for the whole family. Guests will face several challenges along the way but are equipped with passports to help navigate their way out.

While you’re at it, make a stop at the pumpkin patch where there are more than 15 varieties growing on the farm.

Other activities include a giant jumping pillow, pedal carts, duck race, an indoor hay bale maze and tractor rides. There’s also lots of farm animals to visit, hay rides and a flashlight maze.

Of course there will be several added safety measures this year to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Guests must purchase their admission tickets online to help manage the proper capacity at the farm and employees will be required to pass a health check prior to each shift.

Common areas will follow the appropriate social distancing guidelines. In addition, hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will also be available throughout the farm.

Chilliwack Corn Maze 2020

When: On now until Oct. 31, 2020

Where: 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Cost: $12.75 for adults, $10.75 for children and free for kids under two years old

