Get Complimentary Champagne At This Vancouver Eatery On New Year’s Eve

The only thing better than champagne is complimentary champagne.

Toast to the end of the tumultuous 2020 and celebrate the new year with this special deal.

Guests can receive a free glass of bubbly when they visit The Chickadee Room at Juke Fried Chicken on New Year’s Eve.

The freebie is available exclusively on NYE with the purchase of any food or drink item. To make a reservation, check out their website.

Complimentary Bubbles at Juke Fried Chicken

When: Available exclusively on New Year’s Eve

Where: The Chickadee Room at Juke (182 Keefer Street, Vancouver)

