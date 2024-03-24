Where To See Cherry Blossoms in the Tri-Cities This Spring

Tis’ the season for cherry blossoms. If you thought you had to travel into Vancouver to catch these pink blooms, you are mistaken.

The beauty of cherry blossoms are all around Metro Vancouver. Here is your guide to the best spots to chase these beloved cherry blossoms in the Tri-Cities: Port Moody, Coquitlam, and Port Coquitlam.

If you are planning a day trip, be sure to check out when the peak blooming time is.



Cherry Blossoms in the Tri-Cities

Port Moody

There are pockets of great spots to view cherry blossoms in Port Moody. You can plan for a lovely spring day checking out the blossoms and then heading to a local brewery’s patio.

The best spots include:

Newport Village

Port Moody City Hall

Eagle Ridge Hospital

St John’s Street by Moody Elementary

Coquitlam

Coquitlam is lined with streets with light pink cherry blossoms in full bloom. The trees are full and inspiring beauty in the communities.

Here are the top spots to check out:

Como Lake

Town Centre Park

Percy Perry Stadium

Lansdowne Dr & Runnel Dr

Port Coquitlam

In Port Coquitlam, you will find pockets of pink cherry blossoms throughout town on various streets and parks. Then afterwards, you can relax and have a picnic at one of the 7 parks where you can now legally have a drink.

Here are the best spots to view them:

Veterans Park

Robert Hope Outdoor Pool

Leigh Square

Meridian Village

Shaughnessy Street and McAllister Avenue

Elks Park

Taking Pictures?

