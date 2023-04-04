Cherry Blossom season is here, and the city of New Westminster has some of the best views in town.

There are many areas in the city where the cherry blossoms have started to blossom and it’s stunning. The beautiful pink flowers make for some stunning photos amongst sunny Spring skies, and residents are loving the cheer this brings.

If you aren’t sure where to look for these spring flowers in New Westminster, we have rounded up some of the best spots around town.

RELATED: Here’s When Cherry Blossoms Will Reach Peak Bloom in Metro Vancouver This Year

Catch Cherry Blossoms in New Westminster

Queen’s Park

This popular park in New Westminster is known for the playgrounds, fields, petting zoo, and also a perfect spot to picnic with cherry blossoms around.

New Westminster Quayside

This beautiful waterfront area just got more beautiful. It’s perfect for a Spring walk and taking in the views. .

Hastings St. by Albert Crescent Park

This street is arguably one of the most unique photo opportunities in New Westminster. Here the cherry blossoms can be seen with the Pattullo Bridge.

Moody Park

Contrary to the name, this area is not “moody” at all. This park is a popular location for sports activities and even has a on-leash and off-leash area for dogs. It is a park for all.

Tipperary Park

This beautiful park surrounds city hall, and known for “friendship gardens” in the area. It seems fitting for the cherry blossoms to grow here.

7th Avenue & More

Take a stroll along 7th Avenue, between 4th and 5th Street and catch some cherry blossom views. There are many small streets in this area that host these flowers, making it perfect for a Spring walk.

With a combination of trees, water, and bridges, this city makes nice little tents of pink that makes for amazing pictures without having to head into Vancouver.

If you’re looking to go hunting for cherry blossoms yourself, here are some of the best spots to view these pink blooms in Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, and the Tri-Cities.