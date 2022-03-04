The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival Returns This Spring With In Person Events

Get your cameras ready, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival is coming back!

Every year, the festival organizes a number of events to showcase the beautiful blooms around the city. This year the festival includes outdoor meets, as COVID restrictions have eased significantly.

The festival starts in Spring, and features over 41,000 blossoming cherry trees. These trees were all originally gifted from Japan, dating back to the 1930’s. Today, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival inspires the “coming out of hibernation” with a month long of free public events.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival Events

The Big Picnic

The Cherry Blossom Festival happily announces it will kick off with a non-virtual, in person picnic at David Lam park from 11:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. The event honours David Lam, the park’s namesake, who donated the hundred cherry trees that will bloom there this spring.

BLOOM! for Kids

An entire educational resource has been curated for elementary school teachers and kids learning from home. Kids can learn about Japanese cultural traditions in spring, the history of Vancouver’s cherry trees, cherry tree botany, haiku, and more. Video and activity kits are included.

Short Film: In Full Bloom

In Full Bloom is a film that celebrates the beauty of cherry blossoms in Vancouver. Using the latest technology, including drones, you will be able to virtually stroll along a pathway of cherry blossoms in full bloom. Videos are available on the festival website.

Sakura Days Japan Fair

Presented by the Japan Fair Association this event featuring vendors and performers will take place in person at VanDusen Gardens April 9 and 10th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Experience Japanese culture with food and performing arts.

Haiku Invitational

This is an online contest which encourages people to share a Haiku (story Japanese style poem). The contest awards prizes in six main categories: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, United States, International, and Youth. The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival website has tips to get you started. This is being shared online from March 1 – June 1.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival 2022

Location: Various areas around Vancouver and online

Admission: Free

Date: April 1st, 2022 – April 28 2022

