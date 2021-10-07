Here Are The Cheapest Neighbourhoods You Can Rent In Across Metro Vancouver

While there is no question about high cost of living in Metro Vancouver, there appears to be some areas that offer better affordability for renters.
Liv.rent is a digital renting platform based in Vancouver. Their latest report reveals the cheapest places to rent in as far as Metro Vancouver is concerned. The report focuses in on exact neighbourhoods where comparably lower rental prices are offered.
There are nine neighbourhoods that may be considerable as far as rental rates go.
In all cases, the specific neighbourhoods are looked at and viewed apart from entire city they are located in.
In Vancouver, there are the Victoria-Fraserview and Sunset areas that both cost considerably less than a smaller unit rented in Downtown Vancouver. Neither location is relatively far (transit-wise) from the downtown core but vary greatly in price. The report showcases that within every city, there may exist opportunities for people looking to remain living there.
The 9 cheapest neighbourhoods to rent in Metro Vancouver:
- Guilford Town Centre, Surrey – average rent of $1,357 for a one-bedroom
- Victoria-Fraserview, Vancouver – average rent of $1,516 for a one-bedroom
- South Arm, Richmond – average rent of $1,450 for a one-bedroom
- Brow Of The Hill, New Westminster – average rent of 1,476 for a one-bedroom
- Sunset, Vancouver – average rent of $1,500 for a one-bedroom
- Central Coquitlam, Coquitlam – average rent of $1,465 for a one-bedroom
- Richmond Park, Burnaby – average rent of $1,300 for a one-bedroom
- Port Moody – average rent of $1,874 for a one-bedroom
- Lynnmour South, North Vancouver – average rent of $2,058 for a one-bedroom
What’s nice to know is that the areas are widespread, so hopefully everyone in Metro Vancouver has more options than not. You can see their full report here.
