Gas Is a Lot Cheaper in Point Roberts Right Now, and You Can Skip Covid Tests

People living in Metro Vancouver can get around the rapid testing requirement at the U.S. border if they’re willing to travel to Point Roberts.

Those who live close enough to Point Roberts could take advantage of cheaper American gas prices, if the opportunity cost of driving across the border makes sense and they are vaccinated.

Vancouverites are currently paying up to $2.09 a litre in the province, while in Point Roberts gas is about $1.45 Canadian.

Under the latest regulations, when crossing the American border into Canada one must submit a rapid antigen or PCR testing for COVID-19.

If one is vaccinated; however, this is not required for purchasing gas at Point Roberts.

The American Community of Point Roberts is geographically isolated from the rest of the United States and economically relies on Canadian tourism.

