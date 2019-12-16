25 cm of Snow & 90 km/h Winds Expected In Next 48 Hours For Central BC

Central B.C. may see up to 25 cm of snow, with high winds of 90 km/hour, in the next 48 hours.

Environment Canada issued the warning this morning in a report, saying there may be hazardous driving conditions in those areas.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” states Environment Canada.

The central interior will see up to 20 cm of snowfall, from Monday to Tuesday. Whereas the north coast and areas around Stewart will get up to 25 cm by Tuesday.

Haida Gwaii and the area around it will see strong winds Tuesday morning.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” states the report.

The weather platform urges residents to take care, during the high winds and heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile in Vancouver, we’ll see plenty of rain. But maybe the Halcyon hot springs In B.C. will help you get rid of the chill.

