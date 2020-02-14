After a 10,000 km adventure from China, this cat is finally resting in B.C. and is ready for adoption.

Appropriately named Journey, the six-year-old cat survived three weeks in a shipping container from Shenzhen, China.

Journey was discovered in the contained 3.5 weeks later in Prince Rupert, B.C. Without food or water, the BC SPCA believes the cat survived by drinking the condensation that formed inside the container.

Journey was weak when she arrived in B.C. and was terrified of human contact. But after spending so much time with staff at the SPCA, she is now healthy and much less afraid of people.

“She loves to play and can now tolerate being touched,” said BC SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk in the release. “She is ready for a forever home where she can continue to build trust with people.”

The SPCA recommends a calm adult-only house for Journey, with no other cats. You can fill out an application online.

The BC SPCA has plenty of pets looking for a home, especially after rescuing more than 100 cats from one place.

